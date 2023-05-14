Vukic charging towards top 100 after title-winning run

Aleksandar Vukic has been in red-hot form on the ATP Challenger Tour, winning 12 of his past 15 matches.

The 27-year-old from Sydney enjoyed a title-winning run in South Korea this week, which is set to see him rewarded with a new career-high ranking. The world No.127 is projected to rise more than 20 spots when the rankings are next updated.

Champion in Busan 🏆



🇦🇺 Aleksandar Vukic defeats Purcell 6-4, 1-0(ret) to claim his first #ATPChallenger title of the year and the second of his career! pic.twitter.com/2ucUcgSxm1 — ATP Challenger Tour (@ATPChallenger) May 14, 2023





Vukic was one of several Aussie players to claim titles in another exceptional week for Australian tennis.

This week's most outstanding performers include ...

Alexei Popyrin: The 23-year-old is enjoying a career-best run at an ATP Masters 1000 tournament. Popyrin has won five consecutive matches, including his third top-10 victory of the season, to reach the Italian Open fourth round as a qualifier.

> READ: Popyrin powers into fourth round at Rome

Storm Hunter: The world No.11's consistent season is continuing at the Italian Open in Rome. Hunter and Belgian partner Elise Mertens are through to their third WTA 1000 doubles quarterfinal of the year. Hunter's season record is now 19 wins from 26 matches.

Aleksandar Vukic: Won his third professional singles title - and the biggest of his career - at an ATP Challenger tournament in Busan. This is set to propel Vukic, who scored two top-100 wins during his title-winning run, on the verge of a top-100 breakthrough.

> READ: Vukic - "It's important to train and get better every day"

Max Purcell: The 25-year-old advanced to his sixth ATP Challenger singles final of the season. However, a right ankle injury forced Purcell to retire in the Busan final with Vukic leading 6-4 1-0. Purcell also had to give a walkover in the doubles final. It was his fifth doubles final this year, all of which have been with different partners.

Jordan Thompson: The 29-year-old improved his winning streak at ATP Challenger level to seven matches, before exiting in the Busan singles quarterfinals.

Astra Sharma: The 27-year-old returned to the winners' circle at an ITF 60 tournament in Naples (USA), claiming the doubles title with American Christina Rosca. It is Sharma's eighth career title and first in 13 months. She also reached the singles quarterfinals.

Alana Parnaby: The 28-year-old made her 12th career ITF doubles final - and biggest on international soil - at an ITF 60 tournament in Fukuoka (Japan). Parnaby and Chinese partner Ma YeXin finished runners-up.

Lizette Cabrera: After being sidelined with injury for three months, the 25-year-old made a promising return to competitive play by reaching the singles quarterfinals at an ITF 60 tournament in Fukuoka.

Ellen Perez: The 27-year-old teamed with American Ashley Lahey to win an ITF 25 doubles title in Platja D'Aro (Spain). It is Perez's 26th career title and her second in as many weeks.

Elena Micic: The 18-year-old won her first professional doubles title at an ITF 15 tournament in Kursumlijska Banja (Serbia). Micic, contesting her second doubles final in as many weeks, claimed victory alongside Serbian Anja Stankovic.

Matt Hulme and Zaharije-Zak Talic: Recorded a runners-up finish at an ITF 15 tournament in Doboj (Bosnia and Herzegovina). It was 24-year-old Hulme's first professional doubles final appearance and 24-year-old Talic's third (and first outside of Australia).

Cruz Hewitt: The 14-year-old, whose father is former world No.1 Lleyton Hewitt, enjoyed a title-winning run at a J30 tournament in Christiansted (US Virgin Islands). It his second career singles title on the ITF World Junior Tour.

Junior Davis Cup: The 16-and-under Australian team, consisting of Jake Dembo, Lachlan McFadzean and Jonas Hahn, finished seventh in the qualifying competition in Kazakhstan.

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!