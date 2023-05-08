Popyrin leads Aussie charge in Rome qualifying

Three Australian players - Alexei Popyrin, Thanasi Kokkinakis and Priscilla Hon - have advanced to the final qualifying round in Rome.

Popyrin, the top seed in the men's qualifying singles draw, needed two hours and 32 minutes to battle past Italian hope Riccardo Bonadio in the opening round.

The 23-year-old Australian eventually edged out a 6-4 4-6 6-3 victory.

Kokkinakis had less trouble in his clash with Italian wildcard Matteo Gigante, not conceding serve in a 7-5 6-3 win.

The Aussie pair need to win one more qualifying match to join compatriots Alex de Minaur, Jason Kubler and Chris O'Connell in the main draw at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

In women's qualifying singles action, Hon scored a three-set victory against Brit Harriet Dart.

The 24-year-old Australian, who is competing in Rome for the first time, fought back from a slow start to triumph 1-6 6-2 6-2.

Hon is aiming to qualify at a WTA 1000 tournament for the third time in her career - and for the first time since Doha in 2020.

Kimberly Birrell, Olivia Gadecki and Jaimee Fourlis all lost their opening-round matches.

Aussies in action - Rome

RESULTS

Men's qualifying singles, first round

[1] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d Riccardo Bonadio (ITA) 6-4 4-6 6-3

[12] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) d [WC] Matteo Gigante (ITA) 7-5 6-3

Women's qualifying singles, first round

Priscilla Hon (AUS) d [24] Harriet Dart (GBR) 1-6 6-2 6-2

[2] Rebeka Masarova (ESP) d Olivia Gadecki (AUS) 6-1 6-3

[8] Tereza Martincova (CZE) d Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) 7-6(4) 7-6(5)

Sara Bejlek (CZE) d [13] Kimberly Birrell (AUS) 6-1 6-2



COMING UP

Men's qualifying singles, final round

[1] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Andrea Pellegrino (ITA)

[12] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v Jan Choinski (GBR)

Women's qualifying singles, final round

Priscilla Hon (AUS) v [3] Ysaline Bonaventure (BEL)

Men's singles, first round

[17] Alex de Minaur v Bye

Chris O'Connell v Qualifier

Jason Kubler v Marc-Andrea Huesler (SUI)

> VIEW: Italian Open men's singles draw

