Australian teams revealed for Junior Davis and Billie Jean King Cup qualifying

Australia's top 16-and-under players will compete for a berth in the prestigious Junior Billie Jean King Cup (JBJKC) and Junior Davis Cup Finals (JDC) at Asia-Oceania qualifying events in Kazakhstan over the next fortnight.

The JBJKC qualifying competition runs in Shymkent from 1-6 May, with JDC following from 8-13 May.

In total, 16 countries will compete in the Asia-Oceania qualifying events with the top three JBJKC and top four JDC teams earning direct entry into the finals to be held later in the year.

Starting today, Alana Subasic (NSW), Tahlia Kokkinis (Qld) and Gabby Gregg (NSW) will compete in the girls' event.

The Australian team is set to face Uzbekistan, New Zealand and Kyrgyzstan in their pool, with the top two teams progressing to the knock-out quarterfinals.

Junior Billie Jean King Cup team Alana Subasic, 16, New South Wales Tahlia Kokkinis, 14, Queensland Gabby Gregg, 16, New South Wales Captain: Olivia Rich

Jake Dembo (WA), Lachlan McFadzean (Qld) and Jonas Hahn (SA) will don the green and gold in the boys' competition from next week.

Junior Davis Cup team Jake Dembo, 14, Western Australia Lachlan McFadzean, 16, Queensland Jonas Hahn, 16, South Australia Captain: Mitch Pleydell

"Congratulations to our top 16-and-under junior players on their selection to represent Australia at the upcoming Junior Billie Jean King Cup and Junior Davis Cup qualifying," Tennis Australia Chief Strategy and Performance Officer Tim Jolley said.

"Playing at a high level in international team competition is a valuable development opportunity for our young athletes and representing your country is always a privilege.

"We know they will do us proud and we wish both the players and captains the very best of luck as they fight to qualify for the finals later this year."

Rohan Fisher, Tennis Australia Manager - Tours, Camps and College, Strategy & Performance added: "It is an exciting opportunity to play the Asia-Oceania qualification event on clay. The majority of qualifying events over the years in our region are held on hard court, and the final is always held on clay, so it is fantastic to have the qualifying teams earning their position on clay this year."

Earlier in the year, Australia's 14-and-under girls' team qualified in Malaysia for the World Junior Teams Finals, which will be held from 7-12 August in the Czech Republic.

