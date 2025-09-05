Biography

On Court

began playing tennis as a seven year old, tagging along with father Phil Rich, a tennis coach, to the courts each weekend

  • playing strengths are her aggression and hard hitting
  • really enjoys fitness training
  • showed great promise as a junior; selected for several overseas tours, including representing Australia’s Junior Fed Cup team in 2008
  • had a great run in Australian Money Tournaments in 2008, scooping three singles titles and a doubles title before switching exclusively to the seniors circuit

Off Court

  • self-described as “loud, happy and optimistic”
  • enjoys surfing, basketball and dancing
  • owns numerous tennis outfits; shopping for tennis clothes is another favourite pastime

Statistics

Key statistics

Age32
Born14 July 1992
Birth placeMelbourne, Victoria
LivesTorquay, Victoria
PlaysRight-handed
CoachPhil Rich and Peter Hubacek