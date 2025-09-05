- Biography
- Statistics
- Latest News
Biography
On Court
began playing tennis as a seven year old, tagging along with father Phil Rich, a tennis coach, to the courts each weekend
- playing strengths are her aggression and hard hitting
- really enjoys fitness training
- showed great promise as a junior; selected for several overseas tours, including representing Australia’s Junior Fed Cup team in 2008
- had a great run in Australian Money Tournaments in 2008, scooping three singles titles and a doubles title before switching exclusively to the seniors circuit
Off Court
- self-described as “loud, happy and optimistic”
- enjoys surfing, basketball and dancing
- owns numerous tennis outfits; shopping for tennis clothes is another favourite pastime
Statistics
Key statistics
|Age
|32
|Born
|14 July 1992
|Birth place
|Melbourne, Victoria
|Lives
|Torquay, Victoria
|Plays
|Right-handed
|Coach
|Phil Rich and Peter Hubacek