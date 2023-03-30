Perez powers on at Miami Open

Ellen Perez has continued her impressive progress at the Miami Open, with the Australian combining with American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez to reach the women's doubles semifinals.

Perez and Melichar-Martinez, the No.8 seeds at the WTA 1000 tournament, defeated Chinese Taipei's Latisha Chan and Hao-Ching Chang 3-6 7-5 [10-2] to reach the final four.

The Australian-US duo required 91 minutes to record their come-from-behind win.

It continues a pleasing period of momentum for the Sydneysider, who is competing in Miami for only the second time and had never previously won a match at the tournament.

Perez and Melichar-Martinez saved a match point to reach the quarterfinal stage.

Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez saved a match point to secure their spot in quarterfinals 👊#GoAussies | #MiamiOpen https://t.co/4JVPLulURS — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) March 27, 2023





Fellow Australian Storm Hunter, competing alongside Belgium's Elise Mertens, also has the chance the reach the semifinals.

The pair led No.2 seeded Americans Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula 3-1 in the quarterfinals before the match was delayed by rain.

Aussies in action - Miami

TODAY'S RESULTS

Women's doubles, second round

[8] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d Latisha Chan (TPE)/Hao-Ching Chan (TPE)

COMING UP

Women's doubles, quarterfinals

[6] Storm Hunter (AUS)/Elise Mertens (BEL) v [2] Coco Gauff (USA)/Jessica Pegula (USA)

Women's doubles, semifinals

[8] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v TBC

