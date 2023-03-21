Five Australians score Miami Open qualifying wins

Thanasi Kokkinakis was among five Aussie winners today in the Miami Open qualifying competition.

Tuesday 21 March 2023
Leigh Rogers
Miami, USA
INDIAN WELLS, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 11: Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia in action against Carlos Alcaraz of Spain during the BNP Paribas Open on March 11, 2023 in Indian Wells, California. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Australian hopes are performing strongly in the Miami Open qualifying competition.

Thanasi Kokkinakis dominated on serve in a 6-3 6-3 first-round victory against Argentina's Andrea Collarini at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

World No.94 Kokkinakis conceded just 10 points on serve in the 78-minute encounter.

Chris O'Connell is the second seed in the men's qualifying draw and made a promising start to his campaign, overcoming German Yannick Hanfmann 7-6(2) 6-4 in the opening round.

Third-seeded Jordan Thompson powered past Argentina's Renzo Olivo 6-2 6-1 in 69 minutes, while Aleksandar Vukic edged out compatriot James Duckworth 6-1 7-5 in an all-Aussie battle.

Storm Hunter sealed her spot in the main draw with an impressive 6-4 6-3 victory against world No.143-ranked Slovakian Kaja Juvan in the final round of the women's qualifying singles competition.

It is the second time that world No.200 Hunter has qualified at a WTA 1000 tournament in her career, matching her effort in Toronto last August.

Hunter has competed in the Miami main draw twice before, as a wildcard in 2021 and a lucky loser in 2022.

She'll face Australian Open 2020 champion Sofia Kenin in the opening round.

Aussies in action - Miami

TODAY'S RESULTS
Men's qualifying singles, first round
[2] Chris O'Connell (AUS) d Yannick Hanfmann (GER) 7-6(2) 6-4
[3] Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Renzo Olivo (ARG) 6-2 6-1
[6] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) d Andrea Collarini (ARG) 6-3 6-3
Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) d [13] James Duckworth (AUS) 6-1 7-5
Geoffrey Blancaneaux (FRA) d [22] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 3-6 6-3 6-4

Women's qualifying singles, final round
[WC] Storm Hunter (AUS) d Kaja Juvan (SVK) 6-4 6-3

COMING UP
Men's qualifying singles, final round
[2] Chris O'Connell (AUS) v [19] Yosuke Watanuki (JPN)
[3] Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [21] Tomas Machac (CZE)
[6] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [WC] Benoit Paire (FRA)
Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v [9] Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA)

Men's singles, first round
[15] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Bye
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Mikael Ymer (SWE)
Jason Kubler (AUS) v Thiago Monteiro (BRA)

> VIEW: Miami Open men's singles draw

Women's singles, first round
[Q] Storm Hunter (AUS) v Sofia Kenin (USA)

> VIEW: Miami Open women's singles draw

