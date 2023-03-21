Five Australians score Miami Open qualifying wins

Australian hopes are performing strongly in the Miami Open qualifying competition.

Thanasi Kokkinakis dominated on serve in a 6-3 6-3 first-round victory against Argentina's Andrea Collarini at the ATP Masters 1000 event.

World No.94 Kokkinakis conceded just 10 points on serve in the 78-minute encounter.

Chris O'Connell is the second seed in the men's qualifying draw and made a promising start to his campaign, overcoming German Yannick Hanfmann 7-6(2) 6-4 in the opening round.

Third-seeded Jordan Thompson powered past Argentina's Renzo Olivo 6-2 6-1 in 69 minutes, while Aleksandar Vukic edged out compatriot James Duckworth 6-1 7-5 in an all-Aussie battle.

Storm Hunter sealed her spot in the main draw with an impressive 6-4 6-3 victory against world No.143-ranked Slovakian Kaja Juvan in the final round of the women's qualifying singles competition.

It is the second time that world No.200 Hunter has qualified at a WTA 1000 tournament in her career, matching her effort in Toronto last August.

Hunter has competed in the Miami main draw twice before, as a wildcard in 2021 and a lucky loser in 2022.

She'll face Australian Open 2020 champion Sofia Kenin in the opening round.

Aussies in action - Miami

TODAY'S RESULTS

Men's qualifying singles, first round

[2] Chris O'Connell (AUS) d Yannick Hanfmann (GER) 7-6(2) 6-4

[3] Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Renzo Olivo (ARG) 6-2 6-1

[6] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) d Andrea Collarini (ARG) 6-3 6-3

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) d [13] James Duckworth (AUS) 6-1 7-5

Geoffrey Blancaneaux (FRA) d [22] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 3-6 6-3 6-4

Women's qualifying singles, final round

[WC] Storm Hunter (AUS) d Kaja Juvan (SVK) 6-4 6-3

COMING UP

Men's qualifying singles, final round

[2] Chris O'Connell (AUS) v [19] Yosuke Watanuki (JPN)

[3] Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [21] Tomas Machac (CZE)

[6] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [WC] Benoit Paire (FRA)

Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v [9] Aleksandar Kovacevic (USA)



Men's singles, first round

[15] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Bye

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Mikael Ymer (SWE)

Jason Kubler (AUS) v Thiago Monteiro (BRA)

> VIEW: Miami Open men's singles draw

Women's singles, first round

[Q] Storm Hunter (AUS) v Sofia Kenin (USA)

> VIEW: Miami Open women's singles draw

