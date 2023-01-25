Aussie juniors advance to Australian Open 2023 quarterfinals

The Australian Open dream continues for two sets of Aussie wildcards in this year's junior competition.

Marcus Schoeman and Cooper Errey have won their way into the boys' doubles quarterfinals after scoring an impressive 7-6 (7) 6-4 win over Slovak Michael Krajci and Ukrainian Andrii Zimnokh at Melbourne Park today.

The duo, who earned a wildcard after winning the 18/u Australian Championships last month, are loving every minute of their time at Melbourne Park.

"It's amazing. To be Australians in front of this crowd is so cool," said Schoeman, a 17-year-old from Queensland.

"We just love playing together and we are just going after balls and having fun."

Errey, a 17-year-old Victorian, agreed their Australian Open experience has been special.

"Winning it is definitely the aim, so we'll see what happens," Errey said.

"I love playing alongside my boy Marcus and we really want to keep going."

Victorian pair Stefani Webb and Roisin Gilheany are equally as excited after progressing to the girls' doubles quarterfinals.

The wildcards needed less than an hour to record a 6-1 6-3 victory against German duo Carolina Kuhl and Ella Seidel today.

Webb and Gilheany will meet a Japanese combination, fourth seeds Hayu Kinoshita and Sara Saito, in tomorrow's quarterfinals.

The bold run of the tournament's youngest player, Emerson Jones, came to an end in the second round of doubles.

The 14-year-old Jones and her partner, Wakana Sonobe of Japan, were eliminated by the No.1 seeds, Brit Ella McDonald and Hungary's Luca Udvardy.

Jones' older brother, Hayden, also lost a close second-round doubles match.

While Pavle Marinkov's fantastic start to the season came to a close, bowing out in both the boys' singles and doubles.

AUSSIES IN ACTION - Australian Open

TODAY'S RESULTS

Boys' singles, third round

[4] Arthur Gea (FRA) d [WC] Pavle Marinkov (AUS) 4-6 6-3 6-2

Boys' doubles, second round

[WC] Cooper Errey (AUS)/Marcus Schoeman (AUS) d Michal Krajci (SVK)/Andrii Zimnokh (UKR) 7-6(7) 6-4

Alexander Frusina (USA)/Jan Hrazdil (CZE) d [5] Hayden Jones (AUS)/Danil Panarin 4-6 6-4 [10-6]

Federico Bondioli (ITA)/Matic Kriznik (SLO) d [WC] Alexander Despoja (AUS)/Jeremy Zhang (AUS) 4-6 6-2 [10-7]

Ruslan Tiukaev/Tianhui Zhang (CHN) d [WC] Pavle Marinkov (AUS)/Zachary Viiala (AUS) 7-5 7-6(5)

Girls' doubles, second round

[WC] Roisin Gilheany (AUS)/Stefani Webb (AUS) d Carolina Kuhl (GER)/Ella Seidel (GER) 6-1 6-3

[1] Ella McDonald (GBR)/Luca Udvardy (HUN) d Emerson Jones (AUS)/Wakana Sonobe (JPN) 7-6(3) 6-4

Renata Jamrichova (SVK)/Federica Urgesi (ITA) d [WC] Zara Larke (AUS)/Anja Nayar (AUS) 6-2 6-0

COMING UP

Boys' doubles, quarterfinals

[WC] Cooper Errey (AUS)/Marcus Schoeman (AUS) v Federico Cina (ITA)/Kevin Edengren (SWE)

> VIEW: Australian Open 2023 boys' doubles draw

Girls' doubles, quarterfinals

[WC] Roisin Gilheany (AUS)/Stefani Webb (AUS) v [4] Hayu Kinoshita (JPN)/Sara Saito (JPN)

> VIEW: Australian Open 2023 girls' doubles draw

