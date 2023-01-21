Aussies continue winning run in Australian Open mixed doubles

Olivia Gadecki's stunning Australian Open 2023 has continued, adding a first mixed doubles win to her growing list of achievements.

The 20-year-old from the Gold Coast teamed with Melbourne local Marc Polmans to dismiss world No.23 Ena Shibahara from Japan and world No.3 Wesley Koolhof from the Netherlands in spectacular fashion at Melbourne Park this evening.

The Aussie wildcards triumphed 6-2 6-2 in 63 minutes against the No.4 seeds and reigning Roland Garros champions.

This means Gadecki has advanced to the second round in three events - singles, women's doubles and mixed doubles.

Alana Parnaby also celebrated a major breakthrough today, scoring a memorable win in her first Grand Slam mixed doubles appearance.

The 28-year-old from Melbourne teamed with Andrew Harris to edge out a 4-6 7-6(6) [10-8] victory against China's Zhang Shuai and Robin Haase of the Netherlands.

But as new stars emerged, a fan favourite bid farewell.

Sam Stosur's glistening career ended this evening following a first-round loss with Matt Ebden.

Fifth seeds, world No.18 Demi Schuurs of the Netherlands and world No.8 Nikola Mektic of Croatia, denied Stosur a fairytale finish in her final tournament, recording a 4-6 6-3 [10-6] victory in their first-round match.

An emotional Stosur, an eight-time Grand Slam champion, was celebrated in a special on-court ceremony after the match in front of an adoring Court 3 crowd.

"I can't believe the journey I've been able to get on," Stosur said. "From dreaming as a little kid to being able to finish here all these years later, in front of friends and family, and the Aussie fans who have supported me forever, I thank you so much."





AUSSIES IN ACTION - Australian Open

TODAY'S RESULTS

Mixed doubles, first round

[WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Marc Polmans (AUS) d [4] Ena Shibahara (JPN)/Wesley Koolhof (NED) 6-2 6-2

[WC] Alana Parnaby (AUS)/Andrew Harris (AUS) d Shuai Zhang (CHN)/Robin Haase (NED) 4-6 7-6(6) [10-8]

[5] Demi Schuurs (NED)/Nikola Mektic (CRO) d [WC] Sam Stosur (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) 4-6 6-3 [10-6]

Sania Mirza (IND)/Rohan Bopanna (IND) d [WC] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) 7-5 6-3



COMING UP

Mixed doubles, first round

[6] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN) v Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED)

Mixed doubles, second round

[8] Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN)/Max Purcell (AUS) v [WC] Lizette Cabrera (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS)

[WC] Maddison Inglis (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) v Kristina Mladenovic (FRA)/Juan Sebastian Cabal (COL)

[WC] Kimberly Birrell (AUS)/Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Marc Polmans (AUS)

[WC] Alana Parnaby (AUS)/Andrew Harris (AUS) v [3] Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/Neal Skupski (GBR)

> VIEW: Australian Open 2023 mixed doubles draw

