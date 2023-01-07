Aussie hopes knocked out in Hobart International qualifying

The four Australian contenders in the Hobart International qualifying draw have all been eliminated in the opening round.

Promising teens Zara Larke, Lily Taylor, Lily Fairclough and Emerson Jones all crashed out in straight sets in their WTA-level debuts at the Domain Tennis Centre today.

Larke, a 17-year-old from Queensland, lost to former world No.22 and Roland Garros 2021 semifinalist Tamara Zidansek at the WTA 250 tournament.

Taylor, a 16-year-old from Queensland, proved no match for world No.86 Wang Xinyu, while 17-year-old Western Australian Fairclough lost to world No.88 Panna Udvardy.

The 14-year-old Jones, whose mother (Lorretta Harrop) is an Olympic silver medal-winning triathlete, was beaten by world No.71 Tereza Martincova.

The qualifying competition continues tomorrow, with the public able to attend to free.

Main-draw action begins on Monday, with tickets available via Ticketmaster.

Olivia Gadecki, a 20-year-old wildcard from Queensland, is set to make her Hobart International debut against a qualifier.

While Talia Gibson, an 18-year-old wildcard from Western Australia contesting her first WTA main draw, faces world No.68 and Wimbledon 2022 semifinalist Tatjana Maria in the opening round.

AUSSIES IN ACTION - Hobart

RESULTS

Women's qualifying singles, first round

[2] Tereza Martincova (CZE) d [WC] Emerson Jones (AUS) 6-3 6-2

[9] Tamara Zidansek (SLO) d [WC] Zara Larke (AUS) 6-0 6-1

[10] Wang Xinyu (CHN) d [WC] Lily Taylor (AUS) 6-2 6-1

[12] Panna Udvardy (HUN) d [WC] Lily Fairclough (AUS) 6-1 6-1

COMING UP

Women's singles, first round

[WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v Qualifier

[WC] Talia Gibson (AUS) v Tatjana Maria (GER)

> VIEW: Full Hobart International women's singles main draw

Women's doubles, first round

[WC] Olivia Gadecki (AUS)/Talia Gibson (AUS) v Kaitlyn Christian (USA)/Angela Kulikov (USA)

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!