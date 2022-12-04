Three vying for Female Junior Athlete of the Year honour

Three rising stars are in contention to be named Female Junior Athlete of the Year at the annual Australian Tennis Awards.

The award recognises an 18 and under Australian player who has achieved a commendable ranking in her age group and displayed a positive attitude throughout the season.

Finalists in the 2022 Female Junior Athlete of the Year category are:

Talia Gibson (WA): The 18-year-old won three ITF singles and four ITF doubles titles in her first full season on the professional tour. This helped Gibson skyrocket into the world's top 350 in singles and top 300 in doubles.

Emerson Jones (Qld): The 14-year-old broke into the top 40 in the ITF junior rankings in October and is currently the world's highest-ranked 2008-born player. Jones represented Australia at the Junior Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Turkey.

Taylah Preston (WA): The 17-year-old rose to world No.10 in the ITF junior rankings in an outstanding 2022 season. Preston won singles matches at all four junior Grand Slams and advanced to the doubles semifinals at both the Australian Open and US Open.

The winner will be announced at the Australian Tennis Awards on Monday 12 December.

Gibson and Preston are both past recipients of this award, while Jones has scored her first Australian Tennis Award nomination.

Australian Tennis AwardsHonour rollFemale Junior Athlete of the Year 2021 Taylah Preston (WA) 2020 Not presented 2019 Talia Gibson (WA) 2018 Destanee Aiava (Vic) 2017 Destanee Aiava (Vic) 2016 Kimberly Birrell (Qld) 2015 Kimberly Birrell (Qld) 2014 Destanee Aiava (Vic) 2013 Ash Barty (Qld) 2012 Ash Barty (Qld) 2011 Ash Barty (Qld) 2010 Ash Barty (Qld)

