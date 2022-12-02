Finalists announced for the 2022 Australian Tennis Awards

A record seven Newcombe Medal nominees have been announced, with Ash Barty, Alex de Minaur, Matt Ebden, Storm Hunter (nee Sanders), Nick Kyrgios, Max Purcell and Ajla Tomljanovic all vying for the prestigious award at the upcoming 2022 Australian Tennis Awards.

Returning to the Palladium Crown on Monday 12 December, 26-time Grand Slam champion, John Newcombe will present the winner with the coveted Newcombe Medal, the highest individual honour in Australian tennis.

The evening will also include the presentation of 13 Australian Tennis Awards, celebrating the achievements and contributions of tennis clubs, volunteers, officials, coaches, schools and talented junior players.

> Learn more about the Australian Tennis Awards

"The Newcombe Medal and Australian Tennis Awards is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the achievements, efforts and dedication of everyone involved in tennis," said Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley.

"And what a remarkable year it has been for Australian tennis with seven Grand Slam champions, 13 Grand Slam finalists, standout individual performances, career best rankings and of course incredible results for our Billie Jean King Cup and Davis Cup teams.

"Our professional players have raised the bar significantly this year and can be very proud of all they have achieved including the tremendous inspiration they bring to the next generation of players, and everyone involved in the delivery of grassroots tennis.

"Being able to recognise the efforts of our professional players alongside our hard-working grassroots tennis community is really special. It brings tennis together in recognition of the collective effort it takes to achieve all that we do in our sport.

"Tennis clubs, volunteers, officials, coaches, schools and junior rising stars of the game remain at the very heart and soul of tennis in Australia and their efforts are commendable beyond doubt.

"To be part of the Newcombe Medal, Australian Tennis Awards is a wonderful honour and achievement and I wish all nominees and finalists the very best of luck on the night."

Australian Tennis Awards 2022 finalists

Newcombe Medal: Ash Barty (Qld), Alex de Minaur (NSW), Matt Ebden (WA), Storm Hunter (WA), Nick Kyrgios (ACT), Max Purcell (NSW), Ajla Tomljanovic (Qld)

Coaching Excellence - Club: Evolve Tennis Academy (Collaroy Tennis Club, NSW), David Grainger (Henley South Tennis Club, SA), Vicky Lee (Doncaster Tennis Club, Vic)

Coaching Excellence - Development: Luke Bourgeois (Voyager Tennis Academy, NSW), Clint Fyfe (Sunshine Coast Grammar School, Qld), Domenic Marafiote (High Performance Tennis, SA)

Coaching Excellence - Performance: Mark Draper (Qld), Jay Gooding (Qld), Craig Tyzzer (Vic)

Excellence in Officiating: Glen Crosbie (WA), Christopher Dellas (Vic), Robyn Tucker (SA)

Female Junior Athlete of the Year: Talia Gibson (WA), Taylah Preston (WA), Emerson Jones (Qld)

Male Junior Athlete of the Year: Jeremy Jin (NSW), Hayden Jones (Qld), Edward Winter (SA)

Most Outstanding Athlete with a Disability: Heath Davidson (Vic), Archie Graham (Qld), Kelly Wren (NSW)

Most Outstanding Club: Coburg Tennis Club (Vic), Collaroy Tennis Club (NSW), Total Tennis Mount Hutton (NSW), Redland Bay Tennis Club (Qld)

Most Outstanding Professional Tournament: 2022 Head QLD State Age Junior Series (Qld), 2022 Nepean Easter (NSW), Labour Day Tournament Euroa Lawn Tennis Club (Vic)

Most Outstanding School: Aitken Creek Primary School (Vic), Nightcliff Primary School (NT), Torrens Valley Christian School (SA)

Most Outstanding 35+ Tennis Senior: Jarrod Broadbent (Vic), Ian Delbridge (SA), Graham Smith (ACT)

Volunteer Achievement Award: Hendry Lukman (Tas), Nadine Maloney (Vic), Julie Polkinghorne (SA)

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!