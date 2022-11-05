Tomljanovic ready to lead Australian team at Billie Jean King Cup Finals

Ajla Tomljanovic is determined to end a career-best season on the ultimate team high.

The 29-year-old spearheads the Australian team at this week's Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Scotland, the final event in what has been a memorable season for the top-ranked Aussie.

"I'm extremely excited that I've been selected to play at the upcoming Billie Jean King Cup Finals," said Tomljanovic. "I prioritise these weeks, so it's an honour to put on the green and gold and represent Australia again this year in Glasgow. I'm super excited."

Tomljanovic currently sits at a career-high ranking of world No.33. Her season highlights include making back-to-back Grand Slam quarterfinals at Wimbledon and the US Open, becoming the first Australian woman to achieve this feat since Evonne Goolagong Cawley in 1979.

Five top-20 wins have provided extra confidence, helping Tomljanovic to feel like she "belongs" at the top of the game.





Tomljanovic, who has not missed an opportunity to represent Australia in the Billie Jean King Cup competition since her 2019 debut, has been named in the team alongside Storm Sanders, Ellen Perez, Priscilla Hon and Sam Stosur.

"My favourite thing about playing in a team event is that you have your teammates to lean on," Tomljanovic said.

"It's definitely different vibe. All year long you're kind of alone with your own teams, but this is different because you're all together, playing for Australia, with the green and gold on, so just being there for each other with one goal in mind is priceless."

Tomljanovic has high hopes for Australia's chances at this year's finals too.

"Our goals for the finals are always the same every year we go into it, we believe in ourselves and we always want to win," she said. "But we know at the same time there's a lot of obstacles, so we just have to take it one tie at a time.

"The Billie Jean King Cup is always about heart and camaraderie - and that's what we definitely have in our team. It's going to be a really fun week for sure."

The Australian team faces Belgium and Slovakia in the round-robin stages of the finals, which run from 8-13 November.

The 2022 Billie Jean King Cup Finals will be broadcast live on the Nine Network in Australia.

