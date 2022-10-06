Kokkinakis and Kyrgios power into Tokyo quarterfinals

Tokyo, Japan

Reigning Australian Open champions Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios took only 47 minutes to score a first-round win at this week's Japan Open.

No he didn't 🤯@NickKyrgios goes around the net post like a boss in Tokyo! #RakutenOpen pic.twitter.com/WYfG2YPUnN — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) October 5, 2022

The top-seeded duo lost only five points on serve in a comprehensive 6-1 6-2 victory over Japanese wildcards Yoshihito Nishioka and Kaichi Uchida.





Reigning Wimbledon champions Matt Ebden and Max Purcell have also progressed to the quarterfinals at the ATP 500 tournament.

The second seeds recorded a 6-2 7-6(4) victory over fellow Australian Alexei Popyrin and his Indian partner Ramkumar Ramanathan.

Alex de Minaur and American partner Frances Tiafoe were knocked out in their first-round clash against American Mackenzie McDonald and Brazil's Marcelo Melo.

In singles action, James Duckworth lost in the opening round after gallantly extending world No.11 Taylor Fritz to three sets.

Duckworth's exit leaves Kyrgios, who won this tournament in 2016, as the last Australian standing in the singles draw.

Aussies in action - Tokyo

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

[3] Taylor Fritz (USA) d James Duckworth (AUS) 6-2 6-7(2) 6-1

Men's doubles, first round

[1] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d [WC] Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN)/Kaichi Uchida (JPN) 6-1 6-2

[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) d Alexei Popyrin (AUS)/Ramkumar Ramanathan (IND) 6-2 7-6(4)

Mackenzie McDonald (USA)/Marcelo Melo (BRA) d Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Frances Tiafoe (USA) 6-3 6-1

COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

[5] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Kamil Majchrzak (POL)

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

[1] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Pedro Martinez (ESP)/Bernabe Zapata Miralles (ESP)

[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v [Q] Sander Gille (BEL)/Joran Vliegen (BEL)

[4] John Peers (AUS)/Dan Evans (GBR) v Mackenzie McDonald (USA)/Marcelo Melo (BRA)



Ostrava, Czech Republic

A knee injury has thwarted Ajla Tomljanovic's quest to upset world No.1 Iga Swiatek in the second round at a WTA 500 tournament in Ostrava.

Swiatek was leading 7-5 2-2 when Tomljanovic was forced to retire.



"It was a great match and it's unfortunate that something like that happened," said Swiatek.

"I hope she recovers quickly because she's been playing better and better, I think."

Aussies in action - Ostrava

RESULTS

Women's singles, second round

[1] Iga Swiatek (POL) d [Q] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 7-5 2-2 ret.

