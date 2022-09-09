Aussie hope ousted in US Open 2022 women's doubles semifinals

The career-best run of Australian Ellen Perez in the US Open 2022 women's doubles competition has ended in the semifinals.

Third-seeded Czech combination Katerina Siniakova and Barbora Krejcikova proved too strong for Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez, recording a 6-3 6-7(4) 6-3 victory in a see-sawing semifinal showdown at Flushing Meadows today.

World No.3 Siniakova and world No.7 Krejcikova made a blistering start, racing ahead 4-0. They maintained this advantage to wrap up the opening set in 38 minutes.

Perez and Melichar-Martinez fought back, taking control early in the second set. They built a 5-2 lead and had two chances to serve for the set, but were broken both times.

The No.10 seed's aggressive play paid off in a second-set tiebreak, keeping their hopes alive as they levelled the match at one-set apiece.

But Siniakova and Krejcikova proved why they are five-time major champions, with the reigning Australian Open and Wimbledon champions stepping up to regain momentum in the deciding set.

The Czech pair closed out victory in two hours and 16 minutes to advance to their first final in New York.

Siniakova and Krejcikova are now one win away from completing a career Golden Slam (winning all four Grand Slam titles plus an Olympic gold medal) in women's doubles - a feat only previously achieved by Americans Gigi Fernandez, Pam Shriver, Venus Williams and Serena Williams.

This result snaps an eight-match winning streak for Perez and Melichar-Martinez. But there is a silver lining for world No.26 Perez, who is set to make her top-20 debut after the tournament.

Perez had been aiming to become the 11th Australian to advance to a US Open women's doubles final in the Open era.

That honour may now go to one of Perez's close friends, Storm Sanders, who will compete in her semifinal tomorrow.

US Open women's doublesAustralian finalists - Open era Player Year Margaret Court 1968, 1969, 1970, 1972, 1973, 1975 Judy Dalton 1970, 1971 Kerry Reid 1978 Wendy Turnbull 1978, 1979, 1981, 1982, 1984, 1986 Elizabeth Smylie 1987 Hana Mandlikova 1989 Rennae Stubbs 1995, 2001 Sam Stosur 2005, 2008, 2021 Ash Barty 2013, 2018, 2019 Casey Dellacqua 2013, 2015

Sanders and American partner Caroline Dolehide face the all-American combination of Caty McNally and Taylor Townsend in the other semifinal.

Earlier today, Sanders progressed to the mixed doubles final alongside fellow Australian John Peers. It is a first major mixed doubles final for both.

> READ: Sanders and Peers reach US Open mixed doubles final

Aussies in action - US Open

TODAY'S RESULTS

Women's doubles, semifinals

[3] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) d [10] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) 6-3 6-7(4) 6-3

COMING UP

Women's doubles, semifinals

[12] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) v Caty McNally (USA)/Taylor Townsend (USA)

