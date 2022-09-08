Aussies determined to continue doubles success at US Open 2022

Ten Australians have advanced to Grand Slam doubles semifinals this season, with Ellen Perez and Storm Sanders the latest additions to this remarkable list.

They join John Peers, Nick Kyrgios, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Matthew Ebden, Max Purcell, Jason Kubler, Sam Stosur and Jaimee Fourlis to have advanced to the final four at major doubles tournaments this year.

"I don't think it's a coincidence. Growing up in Australia, we have a lot of focus on volleying and doubles," noted 26-year-old Perez of these incredible results.

"I know me as a junior, I always played doubles in the tournaments. And I think having the likes of Casey Dellacqua, Sam Stosur, the Woodies, all the people that have come before us and done such successful things in doubles, it has kind of shown us 'why not us?'"

Sanders, who has reached the semifinals in both the women's doubles and mixed doubles competitions at this year's US Open, agrees.

"We're all pushing each other and challenging each other to do better," said the 28-year-old.

"Even just seeing other Aussies doing well and being around other Aussies deep in the second week at a Grand Slam, it's a really positive experience. It makes you think if they can do it, then I can do it too. Why can't we be Grand Slam champions?"

Perez and Sanders continue their Grand Slam quests on day 11 at Flushing Meadows, where both have a chance to reach their first major final.

They are among seven Australians scheduled to compete on day 11. This also includes 18-year-old Saalim Naser, who becomes the first Australian to contest a Grand Slam junior wheelchair event.

Making history 💪



Saalim Naser is set to become Australia’s first ever junior wheelchair Grand Slam competitor at the 2022 #USOpen 👇#GoAussies — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) September 8, 2022





The US Open is broadcast on the Nine Network and Stan Sport in Australia, with coverage beginning from 2am AEST.

Aussies in action:

[4] Storm Sanders (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) v [WC] Caty McNally (USA)/William Blumberg (USA)

Mixed doubles, semifinals, Louis Armstrong Stadium, third match (not before 4.30am AEST)

Teaming up for the first time, world No.21 Sanders and world No.10 Peers have charged into the semifinals without dropping a set. "We've been friends for a long time and been wanting to play mixed doubles for a while, but it never really worked out," Sanders said of their partnership. The fourth seeds are now hoping to reach a career-first mixed doubles final. Standing in their way is world No.22 McNally and world No.76 Blumberg. The American wildcards are also yet to drop a set this tournament.

[10] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v [3] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE)

Women's doubles, semifinals, Louis Armstrong Stadium, fourth match

Perez is excited to reach her first Grand Slam semifinal. The 26-year-old and American partner Melichar-Martinez, who are on an eight-match winning streak, now face the reigning Australian Open and Wimbledon champions. This is their third career meeting with the five-time major winners. World No.3 Siniakova and world No.7 Krejcikova won a three-set battle in the Wimbledon quarterfinals, but world No.26 Perez and world No.17 Melichar-Martinez scored a straight-sets win at Cincinnati last month.

Saalim Naser (AUS) v Joshua Johns (GBR)

Boys' wheelchair singles, quarterfinals, Court 15, first match (from 2am AEST)

Naser is excited to compete in the inaugural US Open junior wheelchair event. The 18-year-old from Melbourne makes his Grand Slam debut against world No.7 Johns. It is his first career meeting with the 17-year-old Brit. World No.6-ranked Naser's goal is to "play my best tennis and also gain a lot of experience about what it's like to play on the big stage".

Heath Davidson (AUS)/Andy Lapthorne (GBR) v [2] Robert Shaw (CAN)/David Wagner (USA)

Quad wheelchair doubles, semifinals, Court 6, second match

Davidson is teaming up with world No.4 Lapthorne for the first time. The 31-year-old Brit is a four-time US Open doubles champion, while world No.5 Davidson's best result in New York was a finals appearance alongside Dylan Alcott in his debut last season. They face the second-seeded combination of world No.6 Shaw and world No.3 Wagner.

[3] Taylah Preston (AUS)/Liv Horde (USA) v Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz (AUS)/Sara Saito (JPN)

Girls' doubles, second round, Court 11, second match

Australia's top two-ranked junior girls are on opposing sides in this second-round showdown, which guarantees at least one Australian will advance to the US Open girls' doubles quarterfinals for the first time in seven years. The 16-year-old Preston is partnering world No.4 Horde, while 17-year-old Kempenaers-Pocz is teaming with world No.12 Saito.

