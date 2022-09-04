Kokkinakis and Kyrgios charge into US Open third round

Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios have continued their winning run at the US Open, advancing to the third round in the men's doubles competition.

The eighth seeds scored a 6-4 7-6(3) victory against Sweden's Andre Goransson and Japan's Yoshihito Nishioka in second-round action at Flushing Meadows today.

Wimbledon champions Matt Ebden and Max Purcell have also advanced to the third round, moving past American wildcards Robert Galloway and Alex Lawson 6-2 6-2.

Storm Sanders and American partner Caroline Dolehide are through to the third round in the women's doubles competition. The No.12 seeds scored a 7-6(7) 4-6 6-4 victory against American wildcards Sophie Chang and Angela Kulikov.

Sam Stosur and Matt Ebden have advanced to the quarterfinals in the mixed doubles competition. The Wimbledon 2022 finalists knocked out fifth-seeded American combination Jessica Pegula and Austin Krajicek 7-6(4) 6-4 in the second round.

Aussies in action - US Open

TODAY'S RESULTS

Men's doubles, second round

[8] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d Andre Goransson (SWE)/Yoshihito Nishioka (JPN) 6-4 7-6(3)

Matt Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) d [WC] Robert Galloway (USA)/Alex Lawson (USA) 6-2 6-2

Women's doubles, second round

[12] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) d [WC] Sophie Chang (USA)/Angela Kulikov (USA) 7-6(7) 4-6 6-4

Dalma Galfi (HUN)/Bernarda Pera (USA) d Daria Saville (AUS)/Leylah Fernandez (CAN) 6-7(5) 6-3 7-6(10)

Mixed doubles, second round

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) d [5] Jessica Pegula (USA)/Austin Krajicek (USA) 7-6(4) 6-4

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)/David Vega Hernandez (ESP) d [7] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Michael Venus (NZL) 6-1 6-1



COMING UP

Men's doubles, third round

[8] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [11] Lloyd Glasspool (GBR)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN)

Matt Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v [2] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Neal Skupski (GBR)

> VIEW: US Open 2022 men's doubles draw

Women's doubles, third round

[10] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v [8] Anna Danilina (KAZ)/Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)

[12] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) v [7] Xu Yifan (CHN)/Yang Zhaoxuan (CHN)

> VIEW: US Open 2022 women's doubles draw

Mixed doubles, second round

[4] Storm Sanders (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) v [WC] Bernarda Pera (USA)/Jackson Withrow (USA)

Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN)/Max Purcell (AUS) v Leylah Fernandez (CAN)/Jack Sock (USA)

Mixed doubles, quarterfinals

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) v Kirsten Flipkens (BEL)/Eduoard Roger-Vasselin (FRA)

> VIEW: US Open 2022 mixed doubles draw

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!