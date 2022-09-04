Australian hopes eyeing quarterfinal spots at US Open 2022

Ajla Tomljanovic and Nick Kyrgios are both enjoying career-best runs at this year's US Open, advancing to the fourth round for a first time.

Tomljanovic recorded one of the biggest wins of her career in the third round, overcoming 23-time Grand Slam singles champion Serena Williams in an absorbing three-set battle.

It was a steely performance that highlighted the world No.46's greater self-belief.

"Where I'm at in my career, I feel like I belong here now," explained Tomljanovic. "That's why I expect myself to perform well."

The 29-year-old Australian next faces the in-form Liudmila Samsonova, who is on a 13-match winning streak after scooping WTA titles in Washington and Cleveland last month.

"She's been playing really well," Tomljanovic acknowledged. "She's coming off of two titles, hits the ball really big, bigger than most girls on tour. I'm going to have to be ready."

Kyrgios faces a huge test too against world No.1 and defending champion Daniil Medvedev. This highly anticipated showdown headlines the evening session at Arthur Ashe Stadium.

"That's where every tennis player wants to be, playing the best players in the world in the best stadiums in the world," Kyrgios said. "I'm looking forward to it."

Although Medvedev is on a 10-match winning streak at the tournament and is yet to drop a set this week, Kyrgios is feeling confident after scoring a three-set victory against the 26-year-old in Montreal last month.

"I definitely feel like I have a fighting chance," Kyrgios said. "Not many players can say that right now, going in to play Medvedev at the US Open."

Tomljanovic and Kyrgios are among eight Australian players scheduled to compete on day seven at Flushing Meadows.

Aussies in action:

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Liudmila Samsonova

Women's singles, fourth round, Louis Armstrong Stadium, fourth match

Tomljanovic is looking to advance to her third career Grand Slam quarterfinal - and first at the US Open. This gives the 29-year-old Australian an important edge in experience in this match-up. The 23-year-old Samsonova is making her second appearance in a major fourth round, having also reached this stage at Wimbledon last year. World No.35 Samsonova, who eliminated 2021 finalist Leylah Fernandez in the second round, defeated Tomljanovic during a title-winning run at Washington last month.

Head-to-head record: Tied one-all

Last meeting: Samsonova won 4-6 6-3 6-2 (Washington, August 2022)

[23] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [1] Daniil Medvedev

Men's singles, fourth round, Arthur Ashe Stadium, night session, first match (from 9am AEST)

With their contrasting styles and explosive personalities, Kyrgios and Medvedev know how to put on a show. "We've got major respect for each other," Kyrgios said. "I think it's going to be a fun battle." The 27-year-old Australian is in career-best form, winning 25 of his past 30 matches. The world No.25 has scored five top-10 wins already this season and is aiming to defeat a top-ranked player at a Grand Slam for the first since beating Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon 2014.

Head-to-head record: Kyrgios leads 3-1

Last meeting: Kyrgios won 6-7(2) 6-4 6-2 (Montreal, August 2022)

[4] Storm Sanders (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) v [WC] Bernarda Pera (USA)/Jackson Withrow (USA)

Mixed doubles, second round, Court 11, second match

World No.21 Sanders is hoping to reach a first US Open mixed doubles quarterfinal, while world No.10 Peers is targeting a third and first since 2018. The fourth-seeded Australian combination, who are teaming up for the first time, face American wildcards world No.95 Pera and world No.62 Withrow.

[10] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v [8] Anna Danilina (KAZ)/Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)

Women's doubles, third round, Grandstand, third match

Perez has equalled her career-best result at the US Open, matching her third-round run in 2019. The 26-year-old is now attempting to reach a second consecutive Grand Slam quarterfinal alongside American partner Melichar-Martinez. The No.10 seeds, who have won 14 of their past 16 matches, play Australian Open 2022 finalists, world No.19 Danilina and world No.23 Haddad Maia.

Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN)/Max Purcell (AUS) v Leylah Fernandez (CAN)/Jack Sock (USA)

Mixed doubles, second round, Court 17, fourth match

World No.37 Purcell, a US Open mixed doubles semifinalist last year, and world No.8 Dabrowski face a team that thrives at the US Open. The 19-year-old Fernandez was a singles finalist at the tournament last year, while Sock won the US Open men's doubles title in 2018 and mixed doubles title in 2011.

[8] Taylah Preston (AUS) v Alyssa Ahn (USA)

Girls singles, first round, Court 10, first match (from 1am AEST)

Preston makes her US Open debut as the eighth seed. Sitting at a career-high junior ranking of world No.13, the 16-year-old from Perth faces an American opponent in the opening round. Ahn is a 15-year-old and making her Grand Slam-level debut.

Jeremy Jin (AUS) v William Jansen (GBR)

Boys singles, first round, Court 4, third match

After advancing to the semifinals at a tournament in Canada last week, Jin makes his US Open debut in good form. The 18-year-old, who lives in Brisbane and is ranked No.59, faces Brit Jansen, a 17-year-old ranked No.71, in the opening round.

