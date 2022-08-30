Thompson stages steely comeback at US Open 2022

Jordan Thompson has pulled off a remarkable comeback at the US Open, recovering from a two-sets-to-love deficit for only the second time in his career.

The 28-year-old Australian staved off a spirited challenge from world No.63 Italian Lorenzo Sonego in their first-round clash at Flushing Meadows today, eventually triumphing 2-6 1-6 6-2 6-4 6-4 in an absorbing three-hour and 14-minute battle.

Sonego, who achieved a career-high ranking of world No.21 last season, made a blistering start. The 27-year-old Italian raced through the opening two sets in just over an hour.

Yet Thompson refused to be rattled and found a way to make a contest.

The world No.102-ranked Australian broke in the opening game of the third set to stem Sonego's building momentum. From 4-2, Thompson won 12 of the next 15 points to snare another break and secure the set.

As Thompson's confidence continued to grow, so did the pressure on Sonego.

The Australian took the fourth set to level the match and claimed another break early in the deciding set.

From there, Thompson held firm against a cramping Sonego to record a gutsy victory. In a touching display of sportsmanship, Thompson then graciously helped a distressed Sonego leave the court.

It is Thompson's fifth career five-set victory and improves his win-loss record in five-set matches to 5-10.

The only time Thompson had previously recovered from a two-set deficit was at Australian Open 2017, when recording a first-round win against Portugal's Joao Sousa.

Thompson now faces Colombian qualifier Daniel Elahi Galan, who upset fourth-seeded Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round.

Earlier today, Alex de Minaur made a promising start to his tournament. The No.18 seed charged into the second round with a 7-5 6-2 6-3 win against world No.44-ranked Serbian Filip Krajinovic.

This sets up a second-round clash with Chile's Cristian Garin, a rematch of their Wimbledon fourth-round battle earlier this season.

In women's singles action, Ajla Tomljanovic scored a 6-3 7-6(5) first-round victory against former top 20-player Karolina Muchova.

Aussies in action - US Open

TODAY'S RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

[18] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Filip Krajinovic (SRB) 7-5 6-2 6-3

[23] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 6-3 6-4 7-6(4)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 2-6 1-6 6-2 6-4 6-4

[WC] Emilio Nava (USA) d John Millman (AUS) 7-6(7) 4-6 7-6(4) 1-6 6-1

Women's singles, first round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d Karolina Muchova (CZE) 6-3 7-6(5)

Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU) d Daria Saville (AUS) 3-6 6-2 6-4

COMING UP

Men's singles, first round

James Duckworth (AUS) v Chris O'Connell (AUS)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Tseng Chun-hsin (TPE)

Jason Kubler (AUS) v Mikael Ymer (SWE)

[WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [2] Rafael Nadal (ESP)

Men's singles, second round

[18] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Cristian Garin (CHI)

[23] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Benjamin Bonzi (FRA)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [Q] Daniel Elahi Galan (COL)

Women's singles, first round

[WC] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) v [Q] Yuan Yue (CHN)

Women's singles, second round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Evgeniya Rodina

