Ellen Perez crowned doubles champion at Cleveland

Cleveland, USA

Australian Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez have reaffirmed their status as one of the world's most in-form teams, capturing a WTA 250 title in Cleveland.

Perez and Melichar-Martinez secured their first team title with a 7-5 6-3 victory against fourth seeds Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan and Aleksandra Krunic of Serbia in today's final.





It was the second-seeded duo's second match victory of the day, having earlier defeated third-seeded combination Shuko Aoyama of Japan and Hao-Ching Chan of Chinese Taipei in the semifinals. That match was suspended due to a power outage yesterday with Perez and Melichar-Martinez holding six match points in the second-set tiebreak.

Resuming today, Perez and Melichar-Martinez only needed to play a single point to advance to their third consecutive final as a team.

Perez and Melichar-Martinez have now won 12 of their past 14 matches, making them one of the most in-form teams heading into next week's US Open championships.

This is 26-year-old Perez's fifth career WTA singles title - and second of this season. Currently ranked at a career-high world No.28, Perez is set to climb even higher when next week's rankings are released.

Aussies in action - Cleveland

RESULTS

Granby, Canada

Daria Saville's quest to claim her second career WTA singles title - and first since August 2017 - has fallen just short.

World No.10 Daria Kasatkina proved too strong in the Granby final today, carving out a 6-4 6-4 victory in a high-quality battle.





The resurgent Saville can still take many positives from her performances this week, with the 28-year-old Australian advancing to her first tour-level singles final since October 2017.

Her impressive run, which included earning a finals spot without conceding a set, will be rewarded in next week's rankings too. Saville is projected to return to the world's top 60 for the first time since May 2019.

Aussies in action - Granby

RESULTS

