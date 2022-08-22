Ranking movers: Tomljanovic returns to world's top 50

Australian Ajla Tomljanovic's ranking is on the rise after her impressive performance, which included two top-20 wins, at Cincinnati last week.

Monday 22 August 2022
Leigh Rogers
Australia
MASON, OHIO - AUGUST 18: Ajla Tomljanovic of Australia returns a shot to Veronika Kudermetova of Russia during the Western & Southern Open at Lindner Family Tennis Center on August 18, 2022 in Mason, Ohio. (Photo by Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)
Women's singles

Ajla Tomljanovic is back inside the world's top 50 in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings. The 29-year-old rises 15 spots to world No.48 after reaching her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal at Cincinnati last week.

Kimberly Birrell is the biggest mover of the week, improving 17 places to world No.327. The 24-year-old defeated former Roland Garros finalist Sara Errani at an ITF tournament in New York last week.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Ajla TomljanovicNo.48+15
Daria SavilleNo.73-1
Maddison InglisNo.135+5
Jaimee FourlisNo.152-2
Olivia GadeckiNo.164-1
Priscilla HonNo.168+6
Astra SharmaNo.191+1
Arina RodionovaNo.227+3
Lizette CabreraNo.229+3
Seone MendezNo.262-1
Men's singles

Nick Kyrgios continues to climb the ATP Tour men's singles rankings. The 27-year-old improves two places this week to world No.26.

Adam Walton takes biggest mover honours after rising 27 spots to world No.619. The 23-year-old was a finalist at an ITF Futures tournament in Cancun.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Alex de MinaurNo.200
Nick KyrgiosNo.26+2
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.70+5
Alexei PopyrinNo.82-6
James DuckworthNo.84-2
Jordan ThompsonNo.103+3
John MillmanNo.104-3
Jason KublerNo.116+2
Chris O'ConnellNo.121+1
Aleksandar VukicNo.134-3
Women's doubles

Ellen Perez makes her top 30 debut in the latest WTA doubles rankings. The 26-year-old jumps up eight positions to world No.28 after reaching the Cincinnati final.

Lizette Cabrera rises 24 spots to world No.158 after advancing to the semifinals at a WTA 125 tournament in Vancouver last week with Priscilla Hon. Hon is the biggest mover of the week, improving 88 places to world No.341.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Sam StosurNo.18-9
Storm SandersNo.190
Ellen PerezNo.28+8
Astra SharmaNo.110+6
Ajla TomljanovicNo.119+4
Arina RodionovaNo.123+3
Olivia TjandramuliaNo.140-11
Lizette CabreraNo.158+24
Alana ParnabyNo.254-2
Jaimee FourlisNo.287+4
Men's doubles

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have both set new career-highs in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

Kyrgios is up two spots to world No.18, while Kokkinakis rises three places to world No.23 after their second-round appearance in Cincinnati.

Jason Taylor is the week's biggest mover, skyrocketing up 102 places following a title-winning run at an ITF tournament in Padova with fellow Aussie Brandon Walkin. This saw Walkin improve his ranking by 40 spots to world No.299.

John-Patrick Smith is also on the rise, improving seven places to world No.93 after progressing to an ATP Challenger final in Vancouver.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
John PeersNo.10-1
Nick KyrgiosNo.18+2
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.23+3
Matthew EbdenNo.360
Max PurcellNo.370
Luke SavilleNo.920
John-Patrick SmithNo.93+7
Dane SweenyNo.181+2
Alex de MinaurNo.188-32
Andrew HarrisNo.190+1

