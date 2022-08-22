Ranking movers: Tomljanovic returns to world's top 50

Women's singles
Ajla Tomljanovic is back inside the world's top 50 in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings. The 29-year-old rises 15 spots to world No.48 after reaching her first WTA 1000 quarterfinal at Cincinnati last week.
Kimberly Birrell is the biggest mover of the week, improving 17 places to world No.327. The 24-year-old defeated former Roland Garros finalist Sara Errani at an ITF tournament in New York last week.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.48
|+15
|Daria Saville
|No.73
|-1
|Maddison Inglis
|No.135
|+5
|Jaimee Fourlis
|No.152
|-2
|Olivia Gadecki
|No.164
|-1
|Priscilla Hon
|No.168
|+6
|Astra Sharma
|No.191
|+1
|Arina Rodionova
|No.227
|+3
|Lizette Cabrera
|No.229
|+3
|Seone Mendez
|No.262
|-1
Men's singles
Nick Kyrgios continues to climb the ATP Tour men's singles rankings. The 27-year-old improves two places this week to world No.26.
Adam Walton takes biggest mover honours after rising 27 spots to world No.619. The 23-year-old was a finalist at an ITF Futures tournament in Cancun.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Alex de Minaur
|No.20
|0
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.26
|+2
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.70
|+5
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.82
|-6
|James Duckworth
|No.84
|-2
|Jordan Thompson
|No.103
|+3
|John Millman
|No.104
|-3
|Jason Kubler
|No.116
|+2
|Chris O'Connell
|No.121
|+1
|Aleksandar Vukic
|No.134
|-3
Women's doubles
Ellen Perez makes her top 30 debut in the latest WTA doubles rankings. The 26-year-old jumps up eight positions to world No.28 after reaching the Cincinnati final.
Lizette Cabrera rises 24 spots to world No.158 after advancing to the semifinals at a WTA 125 tournament in Vancouver last week with Priscilla Hon. Hon is the biggest mover of the week, improving 88 places to world No.341.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Sam Stosur
|No.18
|-9
|Storm Sanders
|No.19
|0
|Ellen Perez
|No.28
|+8
|Astra Sharma
|No.110
|+6
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.119
|+4
|Arina Rodionova
|No.123
|+3
|Olivia Tjandramulia
|No.140
|-11
|Lizette Cabrera
|No.158
|+24
|Alana Parnaby
|No.254
|-2
|Jaimee Fourlis
|No.287
|+4
Men's doubles
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have both set new career-highs in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.
Kyrgios is up two spots to world No.18, while Kokkinakis rises three places to world No.23 after their second-round appearance in Cincinnati.
Jason Taylor is the week's biggest mover, skyrocketing up 102 places following a title-winning run at an ITF tournament in Padova with fellow Aussie Brandon Walkin. This saw Walkin improve his ranking by 40 spots to world No.299.
John-Patrick Smith is also on the rise, improving seven places to world No.93 after progressing to an ATP Challenger final in Vancouver.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|John Peers
|No.10
|-1
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.18
|+2
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.23
|+3
|Matthew Ebden
|No.36
|0
|Max Purcell
|No.37
|0
|Luke Saville
|No.92
|0
|John-Patrick Smith
|No.93
|+7
|Dane Sweeny
|No.181
|+2
|Alex de Minaur
|No.188
|-32
|Andrew Harris
|No.190
|+1
