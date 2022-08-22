Aussies in action: Week of 22 August 2022

Australian Daria Saville has made a winning start at a WTA 250 tournament in Canada this week.

Monday 22 August 2022
WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 06: Daria Saville of Australia reacts against Kaia Kanepi of Estonia in the Women's Semifinal during Day 8 of the Citi Open at Rock Creek Tennis Center on August 6, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Daria Saville has charged into the second round at a WTA 250 tournament in Granby.

The ninth-seeded Australian recorded a 6-3 6-3 victory against Slovak Anna Karolina Schmiedlova in first-round action today.

For seven Australian women, the focus is on this week's US Open qualifying competition and trying to earn a main draw spot at the final Grand Slam tournament of the season.

Event/LocationLevelSurfaceAussie competitors
US Open qualifyingNew York, USAGrand SlamHardMaddison Inglis, Priscilla Hon, Astra Sharma, Lizette Cabrera, Seone Mendez, Kimberly Birrell
Tennis in the LandCleveland, USAWTA 250HardSam Stosur, Ellen Perez
GranbyGranby, CanadaWTA 250HardDaria Saville, Jaimee Fourlis, Olivia Tjandramulia
Zubr CupPrerov, Czech RepublicITF 60ClayAlexandra Bozovic, Alexandra Osborne
GoyangGoyang, South KoreaITF 25HardTalia Gibson, Kaylah McPhee
Bad WaltersdorfBad Waltersdorf, AustriaITF 15ClayAna Prso
CairoCairo, EgyptITF 15ClayLisa Mays
Magic ToursMonastir, TunisiaITF 15HardAngelina Graovac, Estelle Najean

Jason Kubler and Chris O'Connell have both qualified for an ATP 250 tournament at Winston-Salem.

Kubler secured his place in the main draw with a 6-4 6-0 win against Hungary's Marton Fucsovics, while O'Connell qualified with a 7-6(4) 7-6(4) win over world No.45 Tallon Griekspoor of the Netherlands.

They join John Millman, Thanasi Kokkinakis, James Duckworth and Alexei Popyrin in the main draw.

Kokkinakis and Duckworth face-off in an all-Australian first-round clash.

Event/LocationLevelSurfaceAussie competitors
US Open qualifyingNew York, USAGrand SlamHardAleksandar Vukic, Marc Polmans
Winston-Salem OpenWinston-Salem, USAATP 250HardJohn Millman, Thanasi Kokkinakis, James Duckworth, Alexei Popyrin, Jason Kubler, Chris O'Connell, Matt Ebden
GranbyGranby, CanadaATP Challenger 80HardJordan Thompson, Edward Winter, Luke Saville
NonthaburiNonthaburi, ThailandATP Challenger 50HardAkira Santillan, Dane Sweeny, Omar Jasika, James McCabe, Tristan Schoolkate, Philip Sekulic, Dayne Kelly
RoehamptonLondon, Great BritainITF 25HardNicholas Jovanovski, Patrick Fitzgerald
Talex OpenPoznan, PolandITF 25ClayBrandon Walkin
Magic Hotel TourMonastir, TunisiaITF 15HardMatthew Dellavedova, Jordan Soussa, Adrian Arcon, Kyle Gauci, Jacob Bradshaw
CancunCancun, MexicoITF 15HardBernard Tomic, Adam Walton
LambermontLambermont, BelgiumITF 15ClayKody Pearson, Ethan Cook
ChangwonChangwon, South KoreaITF 15HardThomas Fancutt, Moerani Bouzige, Jake Delaney, Thomas Pavlekovich Smit, Timothy Gray, Alexander Babanine, Zachary Adam-Gedge, Adam Bronka, Hugh Callaghan

To follow scores, draws and individual results, click on the event name in the above tables.

