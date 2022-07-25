Aussies in action: Week of 25 July 2022

Find out where our professional Australian players are competing this week ...

Monday 25 July 2022
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 10: Nick Kyrgios of Australia celebrates a point against Novak Djokovic of Serbia during their Men's Singles Final match on day fourteen of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 10, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios returns to the ATP Tour this week, as one of 12 Australians competing at an ATP 250 tournament in Atlanta.

Kyrgios, the 2016 champion at the event, faces German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk in the opening round. Doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis looms as a potential second-round opponent.

The draw also features an all-Australian first-round showdown between Alexei Popyrin and John Millman.

Event/LocationLevelSurfaceAussie competitors
Atlanta OpenAtlanta, USAATP 250HardAlex de Minaur, Nick Kyrgios, James Duckworth, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Alexei Popyrin, John Millman, Jordan Thompson, Jason Kubler, John Peers, Matthew Ebden, Max Purcell, Luke Saville
Open CastillaSegovia, SpainATP Challenger 90HardOmar Jasika, Adam Taylor, Jason Taylor
Winnipeg ChallengerWinnipeg. CanadaATP Challenger 80HardRinky Hijikata, Li Tu, John-Patrick Smith
NottinghamNottingham, Great BritainITF 25GrassTristan Schoolkate, Nicholas Jovanovski
Tbilisi OpenTbilisi, GeorgiaITF 25HardAkira Santillan
BacauBacau, RomaniaITF 25ClayCihan Akay
DeniaDenia, SpainITF 25ClayBrandon Walkin
Castelo BrancoCastelo Branco, PortugalITF 15HardKody Pearson
Novi SadNovi Sad, SerbiaITF 15ClayTom Evans, Josh Reid
VejleVejle, DenmarkITF 15ClayEthan Cook
Magic Hotel TourMonastir, TunisiaITF 15HardAdrian Arcon, Andrej Tasev, Chase Ferguson, Stefan Vujic, Ken Cavrak
KottingbrunnKottingbrunn, AustriaITF 15ClayMatthew Dellavedova
Caloundra InternationalCaloundra, AustraliaITF 15HardDayne Kelly, Jeremy Beale, Thomas Fancutt, Matthew Romios, Calum Puttergill, Jordan Smith, Mitchell Harper, Charlie Camus, Jesse Delaney, Hayden Jones
Kuala LumpurKuala Lumpur, MalaysiaITF 15HardMoerani Bouzige, Hugo Joaquim Babakian, Shuannon Tricerri, Sam Baldwin, Luke Vuletic
ColomboColombo, Sri LankaITF 15ClayHanival Kahsey

The Australian Pro Tour continues in Caloundra this week, with a strong contingent of Aussie competitors in the joint men's and women's ITF 15 event.

After rain impacted the schedule, finals from last week's tournament will be played today. Dane Sweeny faces Thomas Fancutt in an all-Australian men's singles final, while top seeds Destanee Aiava and Talia Gibson meet in another battle between local contenders in the women's singles final.

> Follow live scores from the Caloundra finals

Event/LocationLevelSurfaceAussie competitors
Prague OpenPrague, Czech RepublicWTA 250HardAstra Sharma, Lizette Cabrera, Kaylah McPhee
Poland OpenWarsaw, PolandWTA 250ClayOlivia Tjandramulia
BMW CupHorb, GermanyITF 25ClayJaimee Fourlis, Alana Parnaby
NottinghamNottingham, Great BritainITF 25HardPriscilla Hon, Alexandra Bozovic, Zoe Hives
Open CastillaEl Espinar, SpainITF 25ClaySeone Mendez
Magic Hotel ToursMonastir, TunisiaITF 15HardLisa Mays, Estelle Najean
Caloundra InternationalCaloundra, AustraliaITF 15HardDestanee Aiava, Talia Gibson, Alicia Smith, Michaela Haet, Erica Layton, Sienna Leeson, Lily Taylor, Stefani Webb, Darcy Parke, Jelena Cvijanovic, Madison Schwarz, Bianca Compuesto, Sasha Nelson

To follow scores, draws and individual results, click on the event name in the above tables.

