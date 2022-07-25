Aussies in action: Week of 25 July 2022

Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios returns to the ATP Tour this week, as one of 12 Australians competing at an ATP 250 tournament in Atlanta.

Kyrgios, the 2016 champion at the event, faces German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk in the opening round. Doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis looms as a potential second-round opponent.

The draw also features an all-Australian first-round showdown between Alexei Popyrin and John Millman.

The Australian Pro Tour continues in Caloundra this week, with a strong contingent of Aussie competitors in the joint men's and women's ITF 15 event.

After rain impacted the schedule, finals from last week's tournament will be played today. Dane Sweeny faces Thomas Fancutt in an all-Australian men's singles final, while top seeds Destanee Aiava and Talia Gibson meet in another battle between local contenders in the women's singles final.

Event/Location Level Surface Aussie competitors Prague OpenPrague, Czech Republic WTA 250 Hard Astra Sharma, Lizette Cabrera, Kaylah McPhee Poland OpenWarsaw, Poland WTA 250 Clay Olivia Tjandramulia BMW CupHorb, Germany ITF 25 Clay Jaimee Fourlis, Alana Parnaby NottinghamNottingham, Great Britain ITF 25 Hard Priscilla Hon, Alexandra Bozovic, Zoe Hives Open CastillaEl Espinar, Spain ITF 25 Clay Seone Mendez Magic Hotel ToursMonastir, Tunisia ITF 15 Hard Lisa Mays, Estelle Najean Caloundra InternationalCaloundra, Australia ITF 15 Hard Destanee Aiava, Talia Gibson, Alicia Smith, Michaela Haet, Erica Layton, Sienna Leeson, Lily Taylor, Stefani Webb, Darcy Parke, Jelena Cvijanovic, Madison Schwarz, Bianca Compuesto, Sasha Nelson

To follow scores, draws and individual results, click on the event name in the above tables.

