Aussies in action: Week of 25 July 2022

Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios returns to the ATP Tour this week, as one of 12 Australians competing at an ATP 250 tournament in Atlanta.
Kyrgios, the 2016 champion at the event, faces German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk in the opening round. Doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis looms as a potential second-round opponent.
The draw also features an all-Australian first-round showdown between Alexei Popyrin and John Millman.
|Event/Location
|Level
|Surface
|Aussie competitors
|Atlanta OpenAtlanta, USA
|ATP 250
|Hard
|Alex de Minaur, Nick Kyrgios, James Duckworth, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Alexei Popyrin, John Millman, Jordan Thompson, Jason Kubler, John Peers, Matthew Ebden, Max Purcell, Luke Saville
|Open CastillaSegovia, Spain
|ATP Challenger 90
|Hard
|Omar Jasika, Adam Taylor, Jason Taylor
|Winnipeg ChallengerWinnipeg. Canada
|ATP Challenger 80
|Hard
|Rinky Hijikata, Li Tu, John-Patrick Smith
|NottinghamNottingham, Great Britain
|ITF 25
|Grass
|Tristan Schoolkate, Nicholas Jovanovski
|Tbilisi OpenTbilisi, Georgia
|ITF 25
|Hard
|Akira Santillan
|BacauBacau, Romania
|ITF 25
|Clay
|Cihan Akay
|DeniaDenia, Spain
|ITF 25
|Clay
|Brandon Walkin
|Castelo BrancoCastelo Branco, Portugal
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Kody Pearson
|Novi SadNovi Sad, Serbia
|ITF 15
|Clay
|Tom Evans, Josh Reid
|VejleVejle, Denmark
|ITF 15
|Clay
|Ethan Cook
|Magic Hotel TourMonastir, Tunisia
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Adrian Arcon, Andrej Tasev, Chase Ferguson, Stefan Vujic, Ken Cavrak
|KottingbrunnKottingbrunn, Austria
|ITF 15
|Clay
|Matthew Dellavedova
|Caloundra InternationalCaloundra, Australia
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Dayne Kelly, Jeremy Beale, Thomas Fancutt, Matthew Romios, Calum Puttergill, Jordan Smith, Mitchell Harper, Charlie Camus, Jesse Delaney, Hayden Jones
|Kuala LumpurKuala Lumpur, Malaysia
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Moerani Bouzige, Hugo Joaquim Babakian, Shuannon Tricerri, Sam Baldwin, Luke Vuletic
|ColomboColombo, Sri Lanka
|ITF 15
|Clay
|Hanival Kahsey
The Australian Pro Tour continues in Caloundra this week, with a strong contingent of Aussie competitors in the joint men's and women's ITF 15 event.
After rain impacted the schedule, finals from last week's tournament will be played today. Dane Sweeny faces Thomas Fancutt in an all-Australian men's singles final, while top seeds Destanee Aiava and Talia Gibson meet in another battle between local contenders in the women's singles final.
> Follow live scores from the Caloundra finals
|Event/Location
|Level
|Surface
|Aussie competitors
|Prague OpenPrague, Czech Republic
|WTA 250
|Hard
|Astra Sharma, Lizette Cabrera, Kaylah McPhee
|Poland OpenWarsaw, Poland
|WTA 250
|Clay
|Olivia Tjandramulia
|BMW CupHorb, Germany
|ITF 25
|Clay
|Jaimee Fourlis, Alana Parnaby
|NottinghamNottingham, Great Britain
|ITF 25
|Hard
|Priscilla Hon, Alexandra Bozovic, Zoe Hives
|Open CastillaEl Espinar, Spain
|ITF 25
|Clay
|Seone Mendez
|Magic Hotel ToursMonastir, Tunisia
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Lisa Mays, Estelle Najean
|Caloundra InternationalCaloundra, Australia
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Destanee Aiava, Talia Gibson, Alicia Smith, Michaela Haet, Erica Layton, Sienna Leeson, Lily Taylor, Stefani Webb, Darcy Parke, Jelena Cvijanovic, Madison Schwarz, Bianca Compuesto, Sasha Nelson
To follow scores, draws and individual results, click on the event name in the above tables.
Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!