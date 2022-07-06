Stosur and Ebden charge into Wimbledon mixed doubles semifinals

Sam Stosur and Matt Ebden are through to the semifinals in the Wimbledon 2022 mixed doubles competition.
The Australian duo scored a comprehensive 6-3 6-1 victory against British wildcards Alicia Barnett and Jonny O'Mara in quarterfinal action today.
Stosur and Ebden produced a strong serving display, conceding only 13 points on serve in the 70-minute encounter.
This extends 34-year-old Ebden's career-best run in a Wimbledon mixed doubles draw and for 38-year-old Stosur, marks her first semifinal appearance at the All England Club in eight years.
World No.31 Ebden becomes the 27th Australian man to reach a Wimbledon mixed doubles semifinal in the Open era - and only the second in the past decade.
Stosur, meanwhile, reaffirms her status as an all-time Aussie great. The world No.11 becomes only the fifth Australian woman to advance to three Wimbledon mixed doubles semifinals, joining the elite company of Margaret Court, Judy Dalton, Wendy Turnbull and Liz Smylie.
|Wimbledon mixed doublesAustralian semifinalists - Open era
|Player
|Year
|Player
|Year
|Ken Fletcher
|1968, 1969
|Margaret Court
|1968, 1969, 1971, 1975
|Owen Davidson
|1968, 1971, 1973, 1974
|Judy Dalton
|1969, 1970, 1971
|Fred Stolle
|1968, 1969, 1983
|Karen Krantzcke
|1969, 1973
|Tony Roche
|1969, 1974, 1976, 1978, 1981
|Helen Gourlay
|1970, 1974
|Ray Ruffels
|1969, 1978
|Evonne Goolagong Cawley
|1972, 1979
|Kim Warwick
|1972, 1979
|Dianne Balestrat
|1978, 1980
|John Cooper
|1973
|Wendy Turnbull
|1980, 1982, 1983, 1984
|Neale Fraser
|1974
|Pam Whytcross
|1982
|Allan Stone
|1975, 1978
|Elizabeth Smylie
|1984, 1985, 1988, 1990, 1991
|Phil Dent
|1977
|Nicole Bradtke
|1987
|John Newcombe
|1979
|Jenny Byrne
|1989
|Ross Case
|1980
|Alicia Molik
|2004, 2007
|Mark Edmondson
|1980, 1985
|Sam Stosur
|2008, 2014, 2022
|Chris Johnstone
|1982
|Rennae Stubbs
|2010
|John Fitzgerald
|1985, 1988, 1990, 1991
|Paul McNamee
|1985
|Darren Cahill
|1987
|Mark Kratzmann
|1989, 1993
|Todd Woodbridge
|1993, 1994, 2004
|Mark Woodforde
|1993, 1995, 1996
|Josh Eagle
|2000
|Lleyton Hewitt
|2000
|Jordan Kerr
|2003
|Paul Hanley
|2004, 2005, 2011
|Stephen Huss
|2009
|John Peers
|2021
|Matthew Ebden
|2022
Key: Bold = Title-winning run
Stosur has gone to win the title on the two previous times she advanced to the Wimbledon mixed doubles semifinals, a promising sign ahead of a final-four showdown with American combination Coco Gauff and Jack Sock.
In ladies' doubles action, Ellen Perez's career-best Grand Slam run ended in the quarterfinals.
Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez made a promising start against Wimbledon 2018 champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, building a 6-1 4-2 lead. However, the second-seeded Czechs fought back to record a 1-6 7-6(2) 6-2 victory.
Aussies in action - Wimbledon
TODAY'S RESULTS
Mixed doubles, quarterfinals
Sam Stosur (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) d [WC] Alicia Barnett (GBR)/Jonny O'Mara (GBR) 6-3 6-1
Ladies' doubles, quarterfinals
[2] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) d [10] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) 1-6 7-6(2) 6-2
COMING UP
Gentlemen's doubles, quarterfinals
[7] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v [14] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS)
Mixed doubles, semifinals
Sam Stosur (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) v Coco Gauff (USA)/Jack Sock (USA)
Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!