Stosur and Ebden charge into Wimbledon mixed doubles semifinals

Australian duo Sam Stosur and Matt Ebden have advanced to the Wimbledon 2022 mixed doubles semifinals.

Wednesday 06 July 2022
Leigh Rogers
London, Great Britain
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Samantha Stosur of Australia and partner Matthew Ebden of Australia celebrate winning against Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway and Joran Vliegen of Belgium during their Mixed Doubles First Round match on day seven of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Sam Stosur and Matt Ebden are through to the semifinals in the Wimbledon 2022 mixed doubles competition.

The Australian duo scored a comprehensive 6-3 6-1 victory against British wildcards Alicia Barnett and Jonny O'Mara in quarterfinal action today.

Stosur and Ebden produced a strong serving display, conceding only 13 points on serve in the 70-minute encounter.

This extends 34-year-old Ebden's career-best run in a Wimbledon mixed doubles draw and for 38-year-old Stosur, marks her first semifinal appearance at the All England Club in eight years.

World No.31 Ebden becomes the 27th Australian man to reach a Wimbledon mixed doubles semifinal in the Open era - and only the second in the past decade.

Stosur, meanwhile, reaffirms her status as an all-time Aussie great. The world No.11 becomes only the fifth Australian woman to advance to three Wimbledon mixed doubles semifinals, joining the elite company of Margaret Court, Judy Dalton, Wendy Turnbull and Liz Smylie.

Wimbledon mixed doublesAustralian semifinalists - Open era
PlayerYearPlayerYear
Ken Fletcher1968, 1969Margaret Court1968, 1969, 1971, 1975
Owen Davidson1968, 1971, 1973, 1974Judy Dalton1969, 1970, 1971
Fred Stolle1968, 1969, 1983Karen Krantzcke1969, 1973
Tony Roche1969, 1974, 1976, 1978, 1981Helen Gourlay1970, 1974
Ray Ruffels1969, 1978Evonne Goolagong Cawley1972, 1979
Kim Warwick1972, 1979Dianne Balestrat1978, 1980
John Cooper1973Wendy Turnbull1980, 1982, 1983, 1984
Neale Fraser1974Pam Whytcross1982
Allan Stone1975, 1978Elizabeth Smylie1984, 1985, 1988, 1990, 1991
Phil Dent1977Nicole Bradtke1987
John Newcombe1979Jenny Byrne1989
Ross Case1980Alicia Molik2004, 2007
Mark Edmondson1980, 1985Sam Stosur2008, 2014, 2022
Chris Johnstone1982Rennae Stubbs2010
John Fitzgerald1985, 1988, 1990, 1991
Paul McNamee1985
Darren Cahill1987
Mark Kratzmann1989, 1993
Todd Woodbridge1993, 1994, 2004
Mark Woodforde1993, 1995, 1996
Josh Eagle2000
Lleyton Hewitt2000
Jordan Kerr2003
Paul Hanley2004, 2005, 2011
Stephen Huss2009
John Peers2021
Matthew Ebden2022

Key: Bold = Title-winning run

Stosur has gone to win the title on the two previous times she advanced to the Wimbledon mixed doubles semifinals, a promising sign ahead of a final-four showdown with American combination Coco Gauff and Jack Sock.

In ladies' doubles action, Ellen Perez's career-best Grand Slam run ended in the quarterfinals.

Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez made a promising start against Wimbledon 2018 champions Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova, building a 6-1 4-2 lead. However, the second-seeded Czechs fought back to record a 1-6 7-6(2) 6-2 victory.

Aussies in action - Wimbledon

TODAY'S RESULTS
Mixed doubles, quarterfinals
Sam Stosur (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) d [WC] Alicia Barnett (GBR)/Jonny O'Mara (GBR) 6-3 6-1

Ladies' doubles, quarterfinals
[2] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) d [10] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) 1-6 7-6(2) 6-2

COMING UP
Gentlemen's doubles, quarterfinals
[7] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v [14] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS)

Mixed doubles, semifinals
Sam Stosur (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) v Coco Gauff (USA)/Jack Sock (USA)

