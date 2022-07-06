Ebden and Purcell progress to Wimbledon doubles semifinals

Aussie duo Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell are through to the semifinals in the Wimbledon 2022 gentlemen's doubles competition.

Wednesday 06 July 2022
Leigh Rogers
London, Great Britain
LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 30: Max Purcell of Australia (R) and partner Matthew Ebden of Australia play a backhand against Andre Goransson of Sweden and Ben McLachlan of Japan in their Men's Doubles First Round match on day four of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on June 30, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell have continued their career-best run at Wimbledon, advancing to the semifinals in the gentlemen's doubles competition.

The No.14-seeded pair scored a commanding 6-4 6-4 6-2 victory against fellow Australian John Peers and his Slovak partner Filip Polasek in quarterfinal action today.

Nine aces and 22 winners helped Ebden and Purcell seal victory against the seventh seeds in an efficient one hour and 53 minutes, their quickest match so far this tournament.

World No.31 Ebden had never progressed beyond the second round in seven previous appearances at the All England Club, while world No.34 Purcell's best result had been a third-round run last year.

Their stunning 2022 performance, which includes saving three match points in their opening round, propels 34-year-old Ebden into his second career Grand Slam men's doubles semifinal and a third for 24-year-old Purcell.

Ebden and Purcell are now one win away from reaching their second Grand Slam final of the season, having finished runners-up at the Australian Open in January.

Their Wimbledon success puts them in elite company too, becoming the 31st and 32nd Australians to advance to a gentlemen's doubles semifinal at the tournament in the Open era.

They are the first all-Australian team to reach this stage since Wayne Arthurs and Paul Hanley in 2004.

Wimbledon gentlemen's doublesAustralian semifinalists - Open era
PlayerYear
John Newcombe1968, 1969, 1970, 1974
Tony Roche1968, 1969, 1970, 1974
Ken Rosewall1968, 1970
Fred Stolle1968, 1970
Roy Emerson1968, 1969, 1971
Rod Laver1968, 1969, 1971
John Alexander1971, 1977, 1978
Phil Dent1971, 1977, 1978
John Cooper1972, 1973
Neale Fraser1972, 1973
Allan Stone1975
Dick Crealy1975
Ross Case1976, 1977
Geoff Masters1976, 1977
Bob Carmichael1977
Peter McNamara1980, 1981, 1982, 1985
Paul McNamee1980, 1981, 1982, 1984, 1985
Pat Cash1984, 1985
Peter Doohan1984, 1988
Michael Fancutt1984
John Fitzgerald1985, 1988, 1989, 1991
Mark Woodforde1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2000
Todd Woodbridge1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004
Mark Philippoussis1996
Pat Rafter1996, 1998
Sandon Stolle2000
Wayne Arthurs2004
Paul Hanley2004
Stephen Huss2005
John Peers2015, 2017
Matthew Ebden2022
Max Purcell2022

Key: Bold = Title-winning run

Top seeds, American Rajeev Ram and Brit Joe Salisbury, now await in the semifinals.

Ebden has also advanced to the mixed doubles semifinals alongside fellow Aussie Sam Stosur and will play for a spot in the final later today.

Aussies in action - Wimbledon

TODAY'S RESULTS
Gentlemen's doubles, quarterfinals
[14] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) d [7] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) 6-4 6-4 6-2

COMING UP
Gentlemen's doubles, semifinals
[14] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v [1] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR)

