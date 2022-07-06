Ebden and Purcell progress to Wimbledon doubles semifinals

Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell have continued their career-best run at Wimbledon, advancing to the semifinals in the gentlemen's doubles competition.
The No.14-seeded pair scored a commanding 6-4 6-4 6-2 victory against fellow Australian John Peers and his Slovak partner Filip Polasek in quarterfinal action today.
Nine aces and 22 winners helped Ebden and Purcell seal victory against the seventh seeds in an efficient one hour and 53 minutes, their quickest match so far this tournament.
World No.31 Ebden had never progressed beyond the second round in seven previous appearances at the All England Club, while world No.34 Purcell's best result had been a third-round run last year.
Their stunning 2022 performance, which includes saving three match points in their opening round, propels 34-year-old Ebden into his second career Grand Slam men's doubles semifinal and a third for 24-year-old Purcell.
Ebden and Purcell are now one win away from reaching their second Grand Slam final of the season, having finished runners-up at the Australian Open in January.
Their Wimbledon success puts them in elite company too, becoming the 31st and 32nd Australians to advance to a gentlemen's doubles semifinal at the tournament in the Open era.
They are the first all-Australian team to reach this stage since Wayne Arthurs and Paul Hanley in 2004.
|Wimbledon gentlemen's doublesAustralian semifinalists - Open era
|Player
|Year
|John Newcombe
|1968, 1969, 1970, 1974
|Tony Roche
|1968, 1969, 1970, 1974
|Ken Rosewall
|1968, 1970
|Fred Stolle
|1968, 1970
|Roy Emerson
|1968, 1969, 1971
|Rod Laver
|1968, 1969, 1971
|John Alexander
|1971, 1977, 1978
|Phil Dent
|1971, 1977, 1978
|John Cooper
|1972, 1973
|Neale Fraser
|1972, 1973
|Allan Stone
|1975
|Dick Crealy
|1975
|Ross Case
|1976, 1977
|Geoff Masters
|1976, 1977
|Bob Carmichael
|1977
|Peter McNamara
|1980, 1981, 1982, 1985
|Paul McNamee
|1980, 1981, 1982, 1984, 1985
|Pat Cash
|1984, 1985
|Peter Doohan
|1984, 1988
|Michael Fancutt
|1984
|John Fitzgerald
|1985, 1988, 1989, 1991
|Mark Woodforde
|1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2000
|Todd Woodbridge
|1992, 1993, 1994, 1995, 1996, 1997, 1998, 2000, 2002, 2003, 2004
|Mark Philippoussis
|1996
|Pat Rafter
|1996, 1998
|Sandon Stolle
|2000
|Wayne Arthurs
|2004
|Paul Hanley
|2004
|Stephen Huss
|2005
|John Peers
|2015, 2017
|Matthew Ebden
|2022
|Max Purcell
|2022
Key: Bold = Title-winning run
Top seeds, American Rajeev Ram and Brit Joe Salisbury, now await in the semifinals.
Ebden has also advanced to the mixed doubles semifinals alongside fellow Aussie Sam Stosur and will play for a spot in the final later today.
Aussies in action - Wimbledon
TODAY'S RESULTS
Gentlemen's doubles, quarterfinals
[14] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) d [7] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) 6-4 6-4 6-2
COMING UP
Gentlemen's doubles, semifinals
[14] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v [1] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR)
