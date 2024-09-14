Gadecki continues impressive career-best run at Guadalajara

Olivia Gadecki has scored a third consecutive top-100 win to charge into her maiden WTA singles semifinal.

The 22-year-old from the Gold Coast secured her final-four spot at a WTA 500 tournament in Guadalajara with a 6-2 3-6 6-1 victory against Italian Martina Trevisan.

Trevisan is a former world No.18 and was a Roland Garros semifinalist in 2022. However, world No.152 Gadecki had her measure in today's quarterfinal clash.

Gadecki made the most of her opportunities across the one-hour and 48-minute encounter, converting eight of the 10 break point opportunities she earned against the world No.99.

Gadecki becomes the first Australian woman to reach the semifinals at a WTA 500 tournament since Ash Barty won the Adelaide International title in January 2022.

Prior to this week, Gadecki had recorded only two top-100 wins in her career. She has now boosted that tally to five with her remarkable run at the Mexican hard-court tournament.

"There's a lot of things I'm proud of this week," said the Australian qualifier, who upset world No.11 Danielle Collins earlier this week in the second round.

Gadecki now plays world No.80 Camila Osorio for a place in the final.

If Gadecki does advance to the final, she is set to break into the world's top 100 for the first time and overtake Daria Saville as Australia's top-ranked woman.

Aussies in action - Guadalajara

RESULTS

Women's singles, quarterfinals

[Q] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) d Martina Trevisan (ITA) 6-2 3-6 6-1

COMING UP

Women's singles, semifinals

[Q] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v Camila Osorio (COL)

> VIEW: Guadalajara women's singles draw

