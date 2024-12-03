Newks ’24: Ebden nominated after grand, golden season

Year in review

Ebden continued to shine in doubles in 2024, opening the season with a Grand Slam title at the Australian Open alongside Rohan Bopanna - his second major men's doubles title after winning Wimbledon in 2022 with Max Purcell.

The next month, Ebden rose to world No.1 in February, becoming just the fifth Aussie to hold the top ATP doubles ranking after Paul McNamee, John Fitzgerald, Todd Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde.

Continuing to play with Bopanna, Ebden triumphed at the Miami Masters then reached the Roland Garros semifinals, before returning to the same venue in July - this time to represent Australia at the Paris Games.

He and compatriot John Peers went on a stunning run to claim Australia's first Olympic tennis gold medal in 28 years, emulating the Woodies' triumph in Atlanta 1996.

Ebden and Bopanna closed their season by qualifying for the elite eight-team ATP Finals in Turin, ending 2024 with a 27-16 record together.





Ebden's overall doubles record this season was 36-19.

Ebden also played a pivotal role in Australia's Davis Cup team, which advanced to the semifinals. He won three of his four doubles rubbers in 2024 to improve his career record in the competition to 14-3.

Newcombe Medal history

This is Ebden's fourth Newcombe Medal nomination; the 37-year-old was also nominated in 2011, 2022 and 2023.

Reaction

"I'm very happy to be nominated for the Newcombe Medal after a dream year," Ebden said.

"To have won an Olympic gold medal, reached the world No.1 ranking, win a Grand Slam and a Masters has truly been a dream year."

