De Minaur ousted in Wimbledon fourth round

Alex de Minaur's career-best Wimbledon run has come to an end, with the 23-year-old Australian suffering a heartbreaking fourth-round loss against Chile's Cristian Garin today.

De Minaur was so close to advancing to his first Wimbledon quarterfinal. The world No.27 started strongly to build a two-set advantage and even earned two match points late in a high-quality fifth set.

However, a gallant Garin recovered to record a 2-6 5-7 7-6(3) 6-4 7-6(6) victory in an enthralling four-hour and 34-minute battle.

"It was a very tough fight," said Garin, after advancing to his first major quarterfinal.

"It's so special - It's a dream for me"



It's fair to say Cristian Garin has earned a lot of new fans after his epic fourth round victory 🇨🇱#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/sTWuhQQlf7 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 4, 2022





De Minaur was left ruing his missed opportunities.

"At the end of the day, two sets to love up, had break points in the third, had match points in the fifth. I mean, yeah, match was full of chances, that's for sure," he said.

"Realistically it stings ... I'll do my best to forget about it, but it's probably not going to happen."

Garin finished the match with 51 winners to De Minaur's 29. The world No.43 had great success moving forward too, venturing to the net on 62 occasions and winning 74 per cent of those points.

"(Garin) stepped it up a lot more obviously," De Minaur conceded. "He played some big shots in big moments. Fortune favours the brave. I think that was him today."

De Minaur had been aiming to become the 20th Australian in the Open era to advance to the quarterfinals in a Wimbledon gentlemen's singles draw and the first since Nick Kyrgios in 2014.

Kyrgios has progressed to the final eight once again this year, after overcoming American Brandon Nakashima in a five-set Centre Court clash.

De Minaur believes Kyrgios, who now faces Garin for a place in the semifinals, can challenge for the title.

"He's got a lot of talent," De Minaur said. "If (Nick) has a good day, I think he can beat everyone left in the draw."

Aussies in action - Wimbledon

TODAY'S RESULTS

Gentlemen's singles, fourth round

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d Brandon Nakashima (USA) 4-6 6-4 7-6(2) 3-6 6-2

[11] Taylor Fritz (USA) d [Q] Jason Kubler (AUS) 6-3 6-1 6-4

Cristian Garin (CHI) d [19] Alex de Minaur (AUS) 2-6 5-7 7-6(3) 6-4 7-6(6)

Ladies' singles, fourth round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d Alize Cornet (FRA) 4-6 6-4 6-3

COMING UP

Gentlemen's singles, quarterfinals

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Cristian Garin (CHI)



Ladies' singles, quarterfinals

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [17] Elena Rybakina (KAZ)

