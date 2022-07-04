Perez advances to Wimbledon doubles quarterfinal

Australian Ellen Perez and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez are through to the quarterfinals in the Wimbledon 2022 ladies' doubles competition.

Monday 04 July 2022
Leigh Rogers
London, Great Britain
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 03: Ellen Perez of Australia serves with partner (not pictured) Matwe Middelkoop of Netherlands against Neal Skupski of Great Britain and Desirae Krawczyk of United States of America during their Mixed Doubles Second Round match on day seven of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 03, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Ellen Perez has stormed into her first Grand Slam ladies' doubles quarterfinal in emphatic fashion.

The 26-year-old Australian and American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez scored a commanding 6-1 6-1 victory against Poland's Magdalena Frech and Brazil's Beatriz Haddad Maia in third-round action at Wimbledon.

The No.10 seeds needed just 56 minutes to secure victory, with Perez and Melichar-Martinez conceding only nine points on serve and not facing a break point in the match.

This sets up a quarterfinal showdown with second-seeded Czechs Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova.

However, Perez's mixed doubles campaign is over. Defending champions Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski scored a 7-5 6-2 victory against Perez and Dutch partner Matwe Middelkoop in the second round.

John Peers and Canadian Gabriela Dabrowski booked their spot in the mixed doubles quarterfinals with a 4-6 6-3 6-0 win over Brazilians Haddad Maia and Bruno Soares.

Sam Stosur and Matt Ebden were also winners, claiming their rain-delayed first-round match in three sets against recent Roland Garros finalists Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway and Belgian Joran Vliegen.

Aussies in action - Wimbledon


TODAY'S RESULTS
Ladies' doubles, third round
[10] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d Magdalena Frech (POL)/Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA) 6-1 6-1

Mixed doubles, first round
Sam Stosur (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) d [Alt] Ulrikke Eikeri (NOR)/Joran Vliegen (BEL) 4-6 7-6(6) 6-4

Mixed doubles, second round
[4] Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN)/John Peers (AUS) d Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)/Bruno Soares (BRA) 4-6 6-3 6-0
[2] Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/Neal Skupski (GBR) d Ellen Perez (AUS)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED) 7-5 6-2

COMING UP
Gentlemen's doubles, third round
[7] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v [9] Jamie Murray (GBR)/Bruno Soares (BRA)
[14] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v [3] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Neal Skupski (GBR)

Ladies' doubles, quarterfinals
[10] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v [2] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE)

Mixed doubles, second round
Sam Stosur (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) v [1] Ena Shibahara (JPN)/Jean-Julien Rojer (NED)

Mixed doubles, quarterfinals
[4] Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN)/John Peers (AUS) v [6] Sania Mirza (IND)/Mate Pavic (CRO)

