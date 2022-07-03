Wimbledon 2022: Seven Australians in action on day seven

Wimbledon is known for following strict traditions - but this year, they are also embracing a new one.

Middle Sunday is traditionally a day of rest, but for the first time, play is now officially scheduled on the tournament's seventh day.

"It's interesting. Times are changing," noted Australia's Alex de Minaur, who is enjoying a career-best run at the tournament and will feature in fourth-round singles action on Monday.

"I remember even in juniors how kind of special it was to, on Sunday, be able to just walk around the grounds with no one being there, it being a ghost town. So it's going to be quite a different feeling."

Seven Australians are scheduled to compete on day seven, as the doubles and junior competitions continue.

Play begins from 8pm AEST and is broadcast live in Australia on the Nine Network and Stan Sport.

Aussies in action:

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) v [Alt] Ulrikke Eikeri (NOR)/Joran Vliegen (BEL)

Mixed doubles, first round, No.3 court, second match (not before 10pm AEST)

World No.11 Stosur and world No.31 Ebden, the Australian Open 2021 mixed doubles finalists, are locked at one-set apiece with world No.43 Eikeri and world No.56 Vliegen, the Roland Garros 2022 mixed doubles finalists. This match, which was delayed yesterday due to poor light, resumes in the third set at 4-6 7-6(6).

[10] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Magdalena Frech (POL)/Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)

Ladies' doubles, third round, Court 18, second match (not before 10pm AEST)

Perez is enjoying a career-best Grand Slam doubles run, matching a third-round appearance at the US Open in 2019. The 26-year-old is now hoping to progress to a first major quarterfinal. The world No.46 and Melichar-Martinez, a 28-year-old American ranked No.37, face the unseeded combination of world No.191 Frech and world No.26 Haddad Maia.

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2022 ladies' doubles draw

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED) v [2] Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/Neal Skupski (GBR)

Mixed doubles, second round, No.3 Court, fourth match

Playing mixed doubles for the first time at Wimbledon, Perez has advanced to the second round alongside Middelkoop, a 38-year-old Dutchman ranked No.25. The first-time pairing now face the experienced team of world No.13 Krawczyk and world No.8 Skupski, who are the second seeds and defending champions.

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2022 mixed doubles draw

[4] Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN)/John Peers (AUS) v Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)/Bruno Soares (BRA)

Mixed doubles, second round, Court 18, fourth match

Since teaming up for the first time at Roland Garros, world No.6 Dabrowski and world No.16 Peers have won four of their five matches together. The fourth seeds face an all-Brazilian combination, of world No.26 Haddad Maia and world No.30 Soares, in the second round. Peers is aiming to reach his third Wimbledon mixed doubles quarterfinal.

[Q] Hayden Jones (AUS) v Michael Zheng (USA)

Boys' singles, first round, Court 9, first match (from 8pm AEST)

After a successful qualifying campaign, Jones is set to make his Wimbledon debut. The 15-year-old from the Gold Coast is ranked No.111 and contesting only his fifth ITF junior tournament on international soil. Jones, who made the third round in the Australian Open boys' singles competition earlier this season, plays Zheng, an 18-year-old American ranked No.24.

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2022 boys' singles draw

[6] Taylah Preston (AUS) v [LL] Isis Louise van den Broek (NED)

Girls' singles, first round, Court 14, first match (from 8pm AEST)

Preston is making her Wimbledon debut at a career-high ITF junior ranking of No.18. The 16-year-old from Perth's confidence is high after a breakthrough grass-court season, which saw her qualify for her first WTA main draw at s-Hertogenbosch and win an ITF junior title at Nottingham. She faces 16-year-old Dutch lucky loser Van den Broek, who is ranked No.85.

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2022 girls' singles draw

[Q] Edward Winter (AUS) v Alex Michelsen (USA)

Boys' singles, first round, Court 15, second match

A Wimbledon debut is another milestone in a breakout season for Winter. The 17-year-old South Australian scored an Australian Open men's qualifying singles win in January and was an orange boy at a Davis Cup tie in March. The world No.89-ranked junior, who earned his place at Wimbledon as a qualifier, faces Michelsen, a 17-year-old American ranked No.44, in the opening round.

> VIEW: Full Wimbledon 2022 day seven order of play

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!