Australians continue to excel in Wimbledon doubles competitions

Three Australian players recorded doubles victories on day six at Wimbledon 2022.

Sunday 03 July 2022
Leigh Rogers
London, Great Britain
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 01: John Peers of Australia serves as partner Filip Polasek of Slovakia looks on against Mackenzie McDonald of The United States and Botic van de Zandschulp of Netherlands during their Men's Doubles First Round match on day five of The Championships Wimbledon 2022 at All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club on July 01, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)

Three Australian players have advanced to the third round in the Wimbledon 2022 gentlemen's doubles competition.

John Peers and Slovak partner Filip Polasek progressed with a straight-sets win against Australian Jordan Thompson and Portugal's Joao Sousa in second-round action today.

This is the sixth time that world No.16 Peers has made the third round at Wimbledon and is his best result since 2019.

All-Australian combination Matt Ebden and Max Purcell were also winners, overcoming Belgian Joran Vliegen and American Jackson Withrow in a second-round battle that extended three hours and 29 minutes.

This is the furtherest world No.31 Ebden has ever progressed in a Wimbledon doubles draw and is a second consecutive third-round appearance for world No.34 Purcell.

Peers had a successful day, also scoring a first-round win in the mixed doubles competition alongside Canada's Gabriela Dabrowksi.

Sam Stosur and Ebden were locked at one-set apiece with Roland Garros 2022 finalists Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway and Vliegen when their first-round mixed doubles match was suspended due to poor light.

Aussies in action - Wimbledon

TODAY'S RESULTS
Gentlemen's doubles, second round
[7] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) d Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Joao Sousa (POR) 7-6(2) 7-5 6-4
[14] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) d Joran Vliegen (BEL)/Jackson Withrow (USA) 6-4 6-7(2) 4-6 7-6(3) 6-4

Ladies' doubles, second round
Kirsten Flipkens (BEL)/Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) d Storm Sanders (AUS)/Belinda Bencic (SUI) 3-6 6-3 6-2

Mixed doubles, first round
[4] Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN)/John Peers (AUS) d Demi Schuurs (NED)/Ariel Behar (URU) 6-3 6-4
[2] Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/Neal Skupski (GBR) d Asia Muhammad (USA)/Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 7-5 6-7(4) 6-4

COMING UP
Gentlemen's doubles, third round
[7] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v [9] Jamie Murray (GBR)/Bruno Soares (BRA)
[14] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v [3] Wesley Koolhof (NED)/Neal Skupski (GBR)

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2022 gentlemen's doubles draw

Ladies' doubles, third round
[10] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Magdalena Frech (POL)/Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2022 ladies' doubles draw

Mixed doubles, first round
Sam Stosur (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) v [Alt] Ulrikke Eikeri (NOR)/Joran Vliegen (BEL) 4-6 7-6(6) to finish

Mixed doubles, second round
[4] Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN)/John Peers (AUS) v Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)/Bruno Soares (BRA)
Ellen Perez (AUS)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED) v [2] Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/Neal Skupski (GBR)

> VIEW: Wimbledon 2022 mixed doubles draw

