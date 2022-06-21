De Minaur makes strong start at Eastbourne

Australian Alex de Minaur has powered into the second round at an ATP 250 tournament at Eastbourne.

Tuesday 21 June 2022
Leigh Rogers
Eastbourne, UK
EASTBOURNE, ENGLAND - JUNE 20: Alex de Minaur of Australia plays a forehand against Cristian Garin of Chile during the Men's Single's First Round match uring Day Three of Rothesay International Eastbourne at Devonshire Park on June 20, 2022 in Eastbourne, England. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images)

Defending champion Alex de Minaur has made a promising start at an ATP 250 tournament at Eastbourne this week.

The 23-year-old Australian survived a tricky first-round test against Chile's Cristian Garin, scoring a 6-3 6-3 win against the former top 20 player.

De Minaur served six aces and saved five of the six break points he faced in the 81-minute clash.


Australian qualifier John Millman is also through to the second round after upsetting world No.46 Sebastian Korda in straight sets.

Millman's 6-3 7-6(5) victory is his second top-50 scalp of the season.

In women's singles action, Ajla Tomljanovic fought past Serbian qualifier Aleksandra Krunic in three sets.

Tomljanovic posted a 6-0 4-6 6-3 victory to set-up a second-round showdown with world No.14 Jelena Ostapenko, who she beat during her career-best quarterfinal run at Wimbledon last year.

Aussies in action - Eastbourne

RESULTS
Men's singles, first round
[6] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Cristian Garin (CHI) 6-3 6-3
[Q] John Millman (AUS) d Sebastian Korda (USA) 6-3 7-6(5)

Women's singles, first round
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d [Q] Aleksandra Krunic (SRB) 6-0 4-6 6-3

COMING UP
Men's singles, first round
[Q] James Duckworth (AUS) v Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)

Men's singles, second round
[6] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v TBC
[Q] John Millman (AUS) v Alexander Bublik (KAZ)

Women's singles, second round
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [8] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)

Men's doubles, first round
[3] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v Jamie Murray (GBR)/Bruno Soares (BRA)
Luke Saville (AUS)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED) v [2] Juan Sebastian Cabal (COL)/Robert Farah (COL)

Women's doubles, first round
Sam Stosur (AUS)/Latisha Chan (TPE) v Xu Yifan (CHN)/Yang Zhaoxuan (CHN)

