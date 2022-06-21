De Minaur makes strong start at Eastbourne

Defending champion Alex de Minaur has made a promising start at an ATP 250 tournament at Eastbourne this week.

The 23-year-old Australian survived a tricky first-round test against Chile's Cristian Garin, scoring a 6-3 6-3 win against the former top 20 player.

De Minaur served six aces and saved five of the six break points he faced in the 81-minute clash.





Australian qualifier John Millman is also through to the second round after upsetting world No.46 Sebastian Korda in straight sets.

Millman's 6-3 7-6(5) victory is his second top-50 scalp of the season.

In women's singles action, Ajla Tomljanovic fought past Serbian qualifier Aleksandra Krunic in three sets.

Tomljanovic posted a 6-0 4-6 6-3 victory to set-up a second-round showdown with world No.14 Jelena Ostapenko, who she beat during her career-best quarterfinal run at Wimbledon last year.

Aussies in action - Eastbourne

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

[6] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Cristian Garin (CHI) 6-3 6-3

[Q] John Millman (AUS) d Sebastian Korda (USA) 6-3 7-6(5)

Women's singles, first round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d [Q] Aleksandra Krunic (SRB) 6-0 4-6 6-3

COMING UP

Men's singles, first round

[Q] James Duckworth (AUS) v Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)

Men's singles, second round

[6] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v TBC

[Q] John Millman (AUS) v Alexander Bublik (KAZ)

Women's singles, second round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [8] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)

Men's doubles, first round

[3] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v Jamie Murray (GBR)/Bruno Soares (BRA)

Luke Saville (AUS)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED) v [2] Juan Sebastian Cabal (COL)/Robert Farah (COL)

Women's doubles, first round

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Latisha Chan (TPE) v Xu Yifan (CHN)/Yang Zhaoxuan (CHN)

