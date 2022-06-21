De Minaur makes strong start at Eastbourne

Defending champion Alex de Minaur has made a promising start at an ATP 250 tournament at Eastbourne this week.
The 23-year-old Australian survived a tricky first-round test against Chile's Cristian Garin, scoring a 6-3 6-3 win against the former top 20 player.
De Minaur served six aces and saved five of the six break points he faced in the 81-minute clash.
Australian qualifier John Millman is also through to the second round after upsetting world No.46 Sebastian Korda in straight sets.
Millman's 6-3 7-6(5) victory is his second top-50 scalp of the season.
In women's singles action, Ajla Tomljanovic fought past Serbian qualifier Aleksandra Krunic in three sets.
Tomljanovic posted a 6-0 4-6 6-3 victory to set-up a second-round showdown with world No.14 Jelena Ostapenko, who she beat during her career-best quarterfinal run at Wimbledon last year.
Aussies in action - Eastbourne
RESULTS
Men's singles, first round
[6] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Cristian Garin (CHI) 6-3 6-3
[Q] John Millman (AUS) d Sebastian Korda (USA) 6-3 7-6(5)
Women's singles, first round
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d [Q] Aleksandra Krunic (SRB) 6-0 4-6 6-3
COMING UP
Men's singles, first round
[Q] James Duckworth (AUS) v Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)
Men's singles, second round
[6] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v TBC
[Q] John Millman (AUS) v Alexander Bublik (KAZ)
Women's singles, second round
Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [8] Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)
Men's doubles, first round
[3] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v Jamie Murray (GBR)/Bruno Soares (BRA)
Luke Saville (AUS)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED) v [2] Juan Sebastian Cabal (COL)/Robert Farah (COL)
Women's doubles, first round
Sam Stosur (AUS)/Latisha Chan (TPE) v Xu Yifan (CHN)/Yang Zhaoxuan (CHN)
