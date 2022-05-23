Roland Garros 2022: Five Aussies to compete on day two

Jason Kubler led the Aussie charge on day one at Roland Garros, with the 29-year-old qualifier advancing to the second round in his main draw debut.

Five more Australians are aiming to join him as first-round singles action continues on day two.

Aussies in action:

[WC] Daria Saville (AUS) v [Q] Valentini Grammatikopoulou (GRE)

Women's singles, first round, Court 9, first match (from 7pm AEST)

Saville, a Roland Garros girls' singles finalist in 2009, is making her seventh main draw appearance in Paris. The former world No.20 is charging back up the rankings in her return from an Achilles injury, improving 500 places since February. World No.127 Saville's first-round opponent is Greek qualifier Grammatikopoulou, a 25-year-old ranked world No.187 and making her Roland Garros main draw debut.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [5] Anett Kontaveit (EST)

Women's singles, first round, Court Suzanne-Lenglen, third match

Tomljanovic, Australia's top-ranked woman, has been handed a tough draw against world No.5 Kontaveit. Yet experience shows the 29-year-old can't be discounted, having scored a top-five win before at Roland Garros (defeating world No.3 Agnieszka Radwanska in 2014). The world No.42 has also extended the 26-year-old Estonian to three sets in both of their previous meetings too.

Head-to-head record: Kontaveit leads 2-0

Last meeting: Kontaveit won 4-6 7-5 6-2 (US Open, 2019)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [5] Rafael Nadal (ESP)

Men's singles, first round, Court Philippe-Chatrier, third match

Thompson has received one of the toughest first-round assignments possible, pitted against 13-time champion Nadal. World No.5 Nadal boasts an incredible 105-3 win-loss record at the tournament and is 17-0 in first-round matches. World No.82 Thompson is making his seventh consecutive Roland Garros appearance, with his best result a third-round run in 2019.

Head-to-head record: Nadal leads 1-0

Last meeting: Nadal won 6-1 7-6(3) (Paris, 2020)

James Duckworth (AUS) v Mikael Ymer (SWE)

Men's singles, first round, Court 9, third match

Contesting only his second tournament since returning from hip surgery, the resilient Duckworth is looking to quickly recapture the career-best form that helped him make a top-50 debut last season. The 30-year-old Australian faces Ymer, a 23-year-old Swede ranked No.95, in the opening round. World No.72 Duckworth owns a 1-6 career win-loss record at Roland Garros, recording his first win last year.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

John Millman (AUS) v [27] Sebastian Korda (USA)

Men's singles, first round, Court 6, fourth match

Good fortune has never been on Millman's side at Roland Garros, where the 32-year-old from Brisbane is still seeking a career-first win. The world No.91 has drawn a seeded opponent in the opening round in all six of his main draw appearances in Paris. This year Millman faces world No.30 Korda, a 21-year-old American who reached the fourth round in his 2020 debut.

Head-to-head record: First meeting

