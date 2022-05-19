Kubler, Mendez into final qualifying round at Roland Garros 2022

Two Australians - Jason Kubler and Seone Mendez - have advanced to the final qualifying round at Roland Garros 2022.

Kubler gallantly saved a match point before prevailing 3-6 7-6(5) 7-6(4) in a three-hour and 14-minute second-round battle against sixth seed Radu Albot in Paris. It was a courageous comeback from Kubler after world No.112 Albot served for the match in the second set.

This is the third time in 28-year-old Kubler's career that he has advanced to the final qualifying round at a major tournament - and the first time at Roland Garros.

The former world No.1 junior has successfully qualified at a Grand Slam once before, at Wimbledon in 2018. To earn a Roland Garros main draw debut, world No.161 Kubler needs to beat Portugal's Pedro Sousa in the final qualifying round. Sousa, a 33-year-old ranked No.287, eliminated Australia's Max Purcell earlier this week.

Mendez continued her dream debut at Roland Garros, moving into the final qualifying round with a 7-6(7) 7-5 victory against American Caroline Dolehide. The 23-year-old Australian proved clutch under pressure, saving nine of the 11 break points she faced in the one-hour and 55-minute battle.

World No.223 Mendez now plays experienced Canadian Rebecca Marino, a former world No.38 currently ranked No.116, for a coveted main draw spot.

Unfortunately the qualifying quest ended for five Australians contenders today, with Aleksandar Vukic, Jaimee Fourlis, Arina Rodionova, Lizette Cabrera and Priscilla Hon all losing their second-round matches.

Aussies in action - Roland Garros

RESULTS

Men's qualifying singles, second round

Jason Kubler (AUS) d [6] Radu Albot (MDA) 3-6 7-6(5) 7-6(4)

Sebastian Ofner (AUT) d [18] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 6-2 6-4

Women's qualifying singles, second round

Seone Mendez (AUS) d Caroline Dolehide (USA) 7-6(7) 7-5

[20] Reka Luca Jani (HUN) d Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) 6-7(3) 7-5 6-3

[21] Cristina Bucsa (ESP) d Arina Rodionova (AUS) 6-3 6-3

[31] Mirjam Bjorklund (SWE) d Lizette Cabrera (AUS) 6-2 6-2

Anastasia Gasanova (RUS) d Priscilla Hon (AUS) 6-4 6-3

COMING UP

Men's qualifying singles, final round

Jason Kubler (AUS) v Pedro Sousa (POR)

Women's qualifying singles, final round

Seone Mendez (AUS) v [9] Rebecca Marino (CAN)

> VIEW: Roland Garros 2022 qualifying, day four schedule

