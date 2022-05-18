Aussies building impressive form in Roland Garros warm-up events

Final Roland Garros preparations are in full swing for Australian players, with several enjoying winning runs at tour-level events this week.

Wednesday 18 May 2022
Leigh Rogers
Rabat, Morocco
Rabat, Morocco

Ajla Tomljanovic and Astra Sharma have both booked quarterfinal spots at a WTA 250 tournament in Rabat.

Second-seeded Tomljanovic overcome Slovakian Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova 7-5 6-2 in second-round action to reach her second quarterfinal of the season.

While Sharma battled past 16-year-old wildcard Petra Marcinko 5-7 6-3 6-3 to advance to her first tour-level quarterfinal since July 2021.

Aussies in action - Rabat

RESULTS
Women's singles, second round
[2] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova (SVK) 7-5 6-2
Astra Sharma (AUS) d [WC] Petra Marcinko (CRO) 5-7 6-3 6-3

COMING UP
Women's singles, quarterfinals
[2] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v TBC
Astra Sharma (AUS) v TBC

Lyon, France

Alex de Minaur has fought back from a slow start to eliminate local hope Ugo Humbert at an ATP 250 tournament in Lyon.

The fourth-seeded Australian grinded out a 1-6 6-3 6-2 victory against the world No.45-ranked Frenchman to move into the quarterfinals of the clay-court event.

It is world No.21 De Minaur's third tour-level quarterfinal appearance of the season, where he'll face Japanese lucky loser Yosuke Watanuki.

Aussies in action - Lyon

RESULTS
Men's singles, second round
[4] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Ugo Humbert (FRA) 1-6 6-3 6-2

COMING UP
Men's singles, quarterfinals
[4] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [LL] Yosuke Watanuki (JPN)

Geneva, Switzerland

Thanasi Kokkinakis and Chris O'Connell have both scored first-round wins against more experienced opponents at an ATP 250 tournament in Geneva.

Kokkinakis served seven aces and won 80 per cent of first service points in a 6-4 6-3 victory against former world No.9 Fabio Fognini.


O'Connell continued his impressive run, scoring his third consecutive win of the tournament. The 27-year-old Aussie qualifier beat world No.42 Albert Ramos-Vinolas 7-6(5) 6-4 in the opening round. The world No.124 served 11 aces and did not drop serve in the 103-minute encounter.

It is O'Connell's fourth career top-50 victory - and second this season.

Aussies in action - Geneva

RESULTS
Men's singles, first round
Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) d Fabio Fognini (ITA) 6-4 6-3
[Q] Chris O'Connell (AUS) d Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) 7-6(5) 6-4

COMING UP
Men's singles, second round
Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [7] Federico Delbonis (ARG)
[Q] Chris O'Connell (AUS) v [4] Reilly Opelka (USA)

Strasbourg, France

Daria Saville has lost a nail-biting first-round battle with German Anna-Lena Friedsam at a WTA 250 tournament in Strasbourg.

Friedsam eventually edged out the Aussie 4-6 6-3 7-6(5) in a two-hour and 37-minute clash.

There was better news for Saville in the doubles competition, advancing to the semifinals with American partner Nicole Melichar-Martinez via a walkover. This is the 28-year-old's first tour-level doubles semifinal appearance since July 2019.

Sam Stosur, who has started a new partnership with former world No.1 Latisha Chan, was knocked out in the opening round.

Aussies in action - Strasbourg

RESULTS
Women's singles, first round
Anna-Lena Friedsam (GER) d Daria Saville (AUS) 4-6 6-3 7-6(5)

Women's doubles, first round
Marta Kostyuk (UKR)/Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU) d [4] Sam Stosur (AUS)/Latisha Chan (TPE) 6-2 7-5

Women's doubles, quarterfinals
Daria Saville (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) d Marta Kostyuk (UKR)/Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU) w/o

COMING UP
Women's doubles, semifinals
Daria Saville (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Elise Mertens (BEL)/Diane Perry (FRA)

