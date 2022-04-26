Ranking movers: De Minaur, Tomljanovic lead rising Aussies

Top-ranked Australians Alex de Minaur and Ajla Tomljanovic have both improved their singles rankings after promising runs at European clay-court events.

Tuesday 26 April 2022
Leigh Rogers
Australia
MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - APRIL 11: Alex De Minaur of Australia in action against Bernabe Zapata Miralles of Spain during day two of the Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters at Monte-Carlo Country Club on April 11, 2022 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Men's singles

Alex de Minaur has improved one place to world No.24 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings. It follows the 23-year-old advancing to his first tour-level semifinal on clay at Barcelona last week.

Chris O'Connell is the biggest mover of the week, rising 18 spots to world No.129 after capturing his third career ATP Challenger title. The 27-year-old claimed the Split title without dropping a set.

Max Purcell is at a new career-high of world No.163, while Jason Kubler has improved eight places to world No.170. It is the 28-year-old Kubler's highest ranking since June 2019.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Alex de MinaurNo.24+1
James DuckworthNo.73+1
Nick KyrgiosNo.770
John MillmanNo.79+1
Jordan ThompsonNo.87-1
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.90-2
Alexei PopyrinNo.108-2
Aleksandar VukicNo.1280
Chris O'ConnellNo.129+18
Max PurcellNo.163+3
Women's singles

Ajla Tomljanovic has matched her career-high position in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings. The 28-year-old improves three places to world No.38 after advancing to the quarterfinals at Istanbul last week.

Storm Sanders is also on the rise, jumping up 16 spots to world No.181 after qualifying at a WTA 500 tournament in Stuttgart.

Talia Gibson is the biggest mover of the week, rising 64 spots to a career-high world No.771. The 17-year-old from Perth advanced to her first ITF Futures singles final in Thailand last week.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Ajla TomljanovicNo.38+3
Maddison InglisNo.126-2
Daria SavilleNo.1340
Astra SharmaNo.148-1
Olivia GadeckiNo.1660
Storm SandersNo.181+16
Arina RodionovaNo.182-1
Lizette CabreraNo.188+2
Seone MendezNo.200+1
Ellen PerezNo.210-2
Men's doubles

Five Australians remain inside the world's top 35 in the ATP Tour doubles rankings, led by world No.10 John Peers.

Andrew Harris is the biggest mover of the week, skyrocketing up 143 spots to world No.551 after reaching an ATP Challenger semifinal in America alongside fellow Aussie Jason Kubler. This result sees Kubler improve his ranking 45 positions to world No.340.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
John PeersNo.100
Max PurcellNo.270
Nick KyrgiosNo.300
Matthew EbdenNo.33-1
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.34-1
Luke SavilleNo.62-1
John-Patrick SmithNo.95+3
Matt ReidNo.100+1
Alex de MinaurNo.132-1
Marc PolmansNo.157-3
Women's doubles

Sam Stosur remains the top-ranked Australian in the latest WTA doubles rankings.

Jaimee Fourlis returns to the Australian top 10 this week, rising five places to world No.254.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Sam StosurNo.120
Storm SandersNo.17-1
Ellen PerezNo.46+1
Arina RodionovaNo.94+2
Astra SharmaNo.106+3
Olivia TjandramuliaNo.144-3
Ajla TomljanovicNo.219-1
Olivia GadeckiNo.2460
Destanee AiavaNo.251+3
Jaimee FourlisNo.254+5

