Kyrgios beats world No.7 Rublev at Miami

Nick Kyrgios has continued his giant-killing form, scoring an impressive victory against world No.7 Andrey Rublev in the Miami Open second round.

Kyrgios powered to a 6-3 6-0 victory against the No.5 seed, needing only 52 minutes to overcome the in-form Russian.

Rublev arrived at Miami having won 16 of his past 18 matches, but had no answers against Kyrgios' firepower today.

Kyrgios served 10 aces and dominated play, tallying 20 winners and just eight unforced errors.

"I know he's the type of player that relies on a bit of rhythm, so I just tried to keep the points short and sharp," Kyrgios said.

It is Kyrgios' 23rd career top-10 win - and second in as many weeks, having beaten world No.8 Casper Ruud during a quarterfinal run at Indian Wells last week.

"I'm just happy to get through," Kyrgios said. "Top 10, top 20 or top 1000, I don't really care. I could lose to anyone on any given day or beat anyone. That's been the story of my career."

The world No.102 next faces Italian Fabio Fognini in the third round. Kyrgios won their only previous career meeting, a third-round encounter at Miami in 2018.

"We know what he's capable of as well, so I'm just going to go out there and have some fun," Kyrgios said.

Thanasi Kokkinakis also scored a massive win today, saving a match point to defeat world No.15 Diego Schwartzman in a three-hour battle.

Kokkinakis eventually closed out a 4-6 7-6(3) 6-4 second-round victory, his first against a top 20-ranked opponent since 2018.

This matches 25-year-old Kokkinakis' career-best result at Miami, having also made the third round in 2018.

He'll face another qualifier, American Denis Kudla, in the next round.

Australia's Storm Sanders was unable to take advantage of a lucky loser spot in the women's singles draw, exiting to American qualifier Lauren Davis 6-4 6-1.

In men's doubles action, Australian Open 2022 finalists Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell recorded a comprehensive 6-3 6-0 victory against fellow Aussie Alex de Minaur and his Spanish partner Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

Ebden and Purcell conceded only 10 points on serve and did not face a break point in the 54-minute encounter.

Aussies in action - Miami

TODAY'S RESULTS

Men's singles, second round

[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d [5] Andrey Rublev (RUS) 6-3 6-0

[Q] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) d [13] Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 4-6 7-6(3) 6-4

Women's singles, second round

[Q] Lauren Davis (USA) d [LL] Storm Sanders (AUS) 6-4 6-1

Men's doubles, first round

Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) d Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP) 6-3 6-0

Women's doubles, first round

[Alt] Magda Linette (POL)/Sara Sorribes Tormo (ESP) d Anastasia Rodionova (AUS)/Alexandra Panova (RUS) 6-1 6-3

COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

[25] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Jordan Thompson (AUS)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [21] Marin Cilic (CRO)

Men's singles, third round

[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [31] Fabio Fognini (ITA)

[Q] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [Q] Denis Kudla (USA)

Women's singles, third round

[WC] Daria Saville (AUS) v Katerina Siniakova (CZE)

Women's doubles, first round

[3] Sam Stosur (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) v [WC] Ashlyn Krueger (USA)/Robin Montgomery (USA)

Men's doubles, first round

[4] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v Simone Bolelli (ITA)/Fabio Fognini (ITA)

Men's doubles, second round

Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v Federico Delbonis (ARG)/Maximo Gonzalez (ARG)

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Karen Khachanov (RUS)/Andrey Rublev (RUS)

