Ranking movers: De Minaur leads rising Aussies

Men's singles
Alex de Minaur has improved two places to world No.32 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.
The Australian, who is set to celebrate his 23rd birthday later this week, advanced to his first quarterfinal of the season in Rotterdam last week.
It is a welcome return to form for De Minaur, who had not progressed to a quarterfinal since his title-winning run at Eastbourne in June last year.
In other news, Aleksandar Vukic has improved to three spots this week to a career-high world No.135.
Dane Sweeny is another Aussie on the rise. The 21-year-old from Queensland captured his first professional singles title last week, overcoming fellow Aussie Akira Santillan in a three-set final at an ITF tournament in Canberra. Currently ranked No.519, Sweeny is set to rise even higher in coming weeks.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Alex de Minaur
|No.32
|+2
|James Duckworth
|No.65
|-10
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.66
|0
|Jordan Thompson
|No.83
|0
|John Millman
|No.91
|-2
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.94
|0
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.122
|0
|Aleksandar Vukic
|No.135
|+3
|Chris O'Connell
|No.148
|0
|Alex Bolt
|No.173
|+1
Women's singles
Astra Sharma has improved four places to world No.87 in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings.
It is two positions shy of the 26-year-old's career-high achieved in June 2019 and marks the Western Australian's highest ranking since then.
Priscilla Hon proved she is one to watch, with the 23-year-old advancing to her first singles final in almost three years last week. The Australian No.10, currently ranked world No.258, was a finalist at an ITF tournament in Canberra.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Ash Barty
|No.1
|0
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.39
|0
|Astra Sharma
|No.87
|+4
|Maddison Inglis
|No.125
|+4
|Storm Sanders
|No.160
|-12
|Lizette Cabrera
|No.187
|+1
|Arina Rodionova
|No.201
|-8
|Ellen Perez
|No.216
|-7
|Seone Mendez
|No.222
|+2
|Priscilla Hon
|No.258
|+1
Men's doubles
John Peers remains the top-ranked Aussie in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings, sitting at world No.10.
Marc Polmans is the biggest mover of the week, rising four spots to world No.125.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|John Peers
|No.10
|0
|Matthew Ebden
|No.25
|0
|Max Purcell
|No.30
|-1
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.39
|-1
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.47
|-2
|Luke Saville
|No.55
|-1
|John-Patrick Smith
|No.61
|0
|Matt Reid
|No.88
|-2
|Marc Polmans
|No.125
|+4
|Alex de Minaur
|No.144
|-1
Women's doubles
Sam Stosur has improved one place to world No.13 in the latest WTA doubles rankings.
This is the 37-year-old Stosur's highest ranking since January 2020.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Sam Stosur
|No.13
|+1
|Storm Sanders
|No.21
|-3
|Ellen Perez
|No.34
|0
|Astra Sharma
|No.94
|0
|Arina Rodionova
|No.99
|-31
|Ash Barty
|No.104
|-2
|Olivia Tjandramulia
|No.149
|0
|Lizette Cabrera
|No.224
|0
|Destanee Aiava
|No.241
|-1
|Olivia Gadecki
|No.260
|0
Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!