Ranking movers: De Minaur leads rising Aussies

Men's singles

Alex de Minaur has improved two places to world No.32 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.

The Australian, who is set to celebrate his 23rd birthday later this week, advanced to his first quarterfinal of the season in Rotterdam last week.

It is a welcome return to form for De Minaur, who had not progressed to a quarterfinal since his title-winning run at Eastbourne in June last year.

In other news, Aleksandar Vukic has improved to three spots this week to a career-high world No.135.

Dane Sweeny is another Aussie on the rise. The 21-year-old from Queensland captured his first professional singles title last week, overcoming fellow Aussie Akira Santillan in a three-set final at an ITF tournament in Canberra. Currently ranked No.519, Sweeny is set to rise even higher in coming weeks.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.32 +2 James Duckworth No.65 -10 Alexei Popyrin No.66 0 Jordan Thompson No.83 0 John Millman No.91 -2 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.94 0 Nick Kyrgios No.122 0 Aleksandar Vukic No.135 +3 Chris O'Connell No.148 0 Alex Bolt No.173 +1

Women's singles

Astra Sharma has improved four places to world No.87 in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings.

It is two positions shy of the 26-year-old's career-high achieved in June 2019 and marks the Western Australian's highest ranking since then.

Priscilla Hon proved she is one to watch, with the 23-year-old advancing to her first singles final in almost three years last week. The Australian No.10, currently ranked world No.258, was a finalist at an ITF tournament in Canberra.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ash Barty No.1 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.39 0 Astra Sharma No.87 +4 Maddison Inglis No.125 +4 Storm Sanders No.160 -12 Lizette Cabrera No.187 +1 Arina Rodionova No.201 -8 Ellen Perez No.216 -7 Seone Mendez No.222 +2 Priscilla Hon No.258 +1

Men's doubles

John Peers remains the top-ranked Aussie in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings, sitting at world No.10.

Marc Polmans is the biggest mover of the week, rising four spots to world No.125.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move John Peers No.10 0 Matthew Ebden No.25 0 Max Purcell No.30 -1 Nick Kyrgios No.39 -1 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.47 -2 Luke Saville No.55 -1 John-Patrick Smith No.61 0 Matt Reid No.88 -2 Marc Polmans No.125 +4 Alex de Minaur No.144 -1

Women's doubles

Sam Stosur has improved one place to world No.13 in the latest WTA doubles rankings.

This is the 37-year-old Stosur's highest ranking since January 2020.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Sam Stosur No.13 +1 Storm Sanders No.21 -3 Ellen Perez No.34 0 Astra Sharma No.94 0 Arina Rodionova No.99 -31 Ash Barty No.104 -2 Olivia Tjandramulia No.149 0 Lizette Cabrera No.224 0 Destanee Aiava No.241 -1 Olivia Gadecki No.260 0

