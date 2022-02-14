Ranking movers: De Minaur leads rising Aussies

After advancing to his first quarterfinal of the season, Australia's Alex de Minaur has been rewarded in the latest rankings.

Monday 14 February 2022
MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 24: Alex De Minaur of Australia plays a backhand in his fourth round singles match against Jannik Sinner of Italy during day eight of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park on January 24, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia.
Men's singles

Alex de Minaur has improved two places to world No.32 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.

The Australian, who is set to celebrate his 23rd birthday later this week, advanced to his first quarterfinal of the season in Rotterdam last week.

It is a welcome return to form for De Minaur, who had not progressed to a quarterfinal since his title-winning run at Eastbourne in June last year.

In other news, Aleksandar Vukic has improved to three spots this week to a career-high world No.135.

Dane Sweeny is another Aussie on the rise. The 21-year-old from Queensland captured his first professional singles title last week, overcoming fellow Aussie Akira Santillan in a three-set final at an ITF tournament in Canberra. Currently ranked No.519, Sweeny is set to rise even higher in coming weeks.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Alex de MinaurNo.32+2
James DuckworthNo.65-10
Alexei PopyrinNo.660
Jordan ThompsonNo.830
John MillmanNo.91-2
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.940
Nick KyrgiosNo.1220
Aleksandar VukicNo.135+3
Chris O'ConnellNo.1480
Alex BoltNo.173+1
Women's singles

Astra Sharma has improved four places to world No.87 in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings.

It is two positions shy of the 26-year-old's career-high achieved in June 2019 and marks the Western Australian's highest ranking since then.

Priscilla Hon proved she is one to watch, with the 23-year-old advancing to her first singles final in almost three years last week. The Australian No.10, currently ranked world No.258, was a finalist at an ITF tournament in Canberra.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Ash BartyNo.10
Ajla TomljanovicNo.390
Astra SharmaNo.87+4
Maddison InglisNo.125+4
Storm SandersNo.160-12
Lizette CabreraNo.187+1
Arina RodionovaNo.201-8
Ellen PerezNo.216-7
Seone MendezNo.222+2
Priscilla HonNo.258+1
Men's doubles

John Peers remains the top-ranked Aussie in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings, sitting at world No.10.

Marc Polmans is the biggest mover of the week, rising four spots to world No.125.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
John PeersNo.100
Matthew EbdenNo.250
Max PurcellNo.30-1
Nick KyrgiosNo.39-1
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.47-2
Luke SavilleNo.55-1
John-Patrick SmithNo.610
Matt ReidNo.88-2
Marc PolmansNo.125+4
Alex de MinaurNo.144-1
Women's doubles

Sam Stosur has improved one place to world No.13 in the latest WTA doubles rankings.

This is the 37-year-old Stosur's highest ranking since January 2020.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Sam StosurNo.13+1
Storm SandersNo.21-3
Ellen PerezNo.340
Astra SharmaNo.940
Arina RodionovaNo.99-31
Ash BartyNo.104-2
Olivia TjandramuliaNo.1490
Lizette CabreraNo.2240
Destanee AiavaNo.241-1
Olivia GadeckiNo.2600

