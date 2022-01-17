Ranking movers: Kokkinakis verging on top-100 return

Men's singles

Thanasi Kokkinakis is at world No.103 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings, with the 25-year-old rising 42 spots after claiming his first ATP singles title at the Adelaide International.

It is Kokkinakis' highest ranking since February 2016 and a welcome reward for persevering through multiple injury setbacks over the past six years.

"Now I'm happy, I'm on the front foot, my body feels great," Kokkinakis said. "I hope this is just the beginning for me, onwards and upwards."

Kokkinakis, who has won eight of his nine matches so far this season, has improved his ranking 68 places in the past fortnight.

Aleksandar Vukic has also been rewarded following an impressive performance in Adelaide. After reaching his first ATP-level quarterfinal, the 25-year-old improves 16 places this week to a career-high world No.144.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.42 -8 James Duckworth No.49 0 Alexei Popyrin No.59 0 Jordan Thompson No.73 0 John Millman No.89 -9 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.103 +42 Nick Kyrgios No.115 -1 Aleksandar Vukic No.144 +16 Alex Bolt No.152 -10 Max Purcell No.173 +1

Women's singles

Ash Barty enters the Australian Open as the world No.1 for the third consecutive year. The 25-year-old currently has a 1,413 point lead over world No.2 Aryna Sabalenka.

Storm Sanders is the biggest mover among the Australian top 10 in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings, rising seven places to world No.128 after qualifying at the Adelaide International.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ash Barty No.1 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.43 +2 Astra Sharma No.97 +4 Storm Sanders No.128 +7 Maddison Inglis No.133 +6 Arina Rodionova No.173 -20 Lizette Cabrera No.194 -20 Ellen Perez No.198 0 Priscilla Hon No.221 +2 Olivia Gadecki No.238 +2

Men's doubles

After claiming his 26th career ATP title at the Sydney Tennis Classic, John Peers improves one spot to world No.12 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

Matthew Ebden is at a new career-high ranking this week, rising two spots to world No.55.

While Alexei Popyrin takes biggest mover honours, jumping up 81 spots to world No.264 after matching his career-best result with a semifinal run at the Sydney Tennis Classic.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move John Peers No.12 +1 Luke Saville No.23 0 Max Purcell No.34 0 Matthew Ebden No.55 +2 John-Patrick Smith No.68 0 Matt Reid No.77 +9 Marc Polmans No.107 0 Alex de Minaur No.143 +1 Jordan Thompson No.190 +3 John Millman No.199 +2

Women's doubles

Sam Stosur remains the top-ranked Australian in the latest WTA doubles rankings, sitting at world No.15.

Six Australian women are currently inside the world's top 100, with Astra Sharma rising eight places to world No.98 after reaching the quarterfinals at the Sydney Tennis Classic.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Sam Stosur No.15 0 Storm Sanders No.27 0 Ellen Perez No.42 0 Arina Rodionova No.66 0 Ash Barty No.93 -10 Astra Sharma No.98 +8 Olivia Tjandramulia No.152 +2 Lizette Cabrera No.188 -16 Olivia Gadecki No.200 -18 Jaimee Fourlis No.204 -4

