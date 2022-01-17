Ranking movers: Kokkinakis verging on top-100 return

Following his title-winning run at the Adelaide International, Thanasi Kokkinakis is at his highest ranking in almost six years.

Monday 17 January 2022
Leigh Rogers
Australia
ADELAIDE, AUSTRALIA - JANUARY 15: Thanasi Kokkinakis of Australia reacts in his match against Arthur Rinderknech of France after taking the second set during day seven of the 2022 Adelaide International at Memorial Drive on January 15, 2022 in Adelaide, Australia. (Photo by Sarah Reed/Getty Images)
Men's singles

Thanasi Kokkinakis is at world No.103 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings, with the 25-year-old rising 42 spots after claiming his first ATP singles title at the Adelaide International.

It is Kokkinakis' highest ranking since February 2016 and a welcome reward for persevering through multiple injury setbacks over the past six years.

"Now I'm happy, I'm on the front foot, my body feels great," Kokkinakis said. "I hope this is just the beginning for me, onwards and upwards."

> READ: Kokkinakis crowned champion at Adelaide

Kokkinakis, who has won eight of his nine matches so far this season, has improved his ranking 68 places in the past fortnight.

Aleksandar Vukic has also been rewarded following an impressive performance in Adelaide. After reaching his first ATP-level quarterfinal, the 25-year-old improves 16 places this week to a career-high world No.144.

> READ: Getting to know Aleksandar Vukic

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Alex de MinaurNo.42-8
James DuckworthNo.490
Alexei PopyrinNo.590
Jordan ThompsonNo.730
John MillmanNo.89-9
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.103+42
Nick KyrgiosNo.115-1
Aleksandar VukicNo.144+16
Alex BoltNo.152-10
Max PurcellNo.173+1
Women's singles

Ash Barty enters the Australian Open as the world No.1 for the third consecutive year. The 25-year-old currently has a 1,413 point lead over world No.2 Aryna Sabalenka.

Storm Sanders is the biggest mover among the Australian top 10 in the latest WTA Tour women's singles rankings, rising seven places to world No.128 after qualifying at the Adelaide International.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Ash BartyNo.10
Ajla TomljanovicNo.43+2
Astra SharmaNo.97+4
Storm SandersNo.128+7
Maddison InglisNo.133+6
Arina RodionovaNo.173-20
Lizette CabreraNo.194-20
Ellen PerezNo.1980
Priscilla HonNo.221+2
Olivia GadeckiNo.238+2
Men's doubles

After claiming his 26th career ATP title at the Sydney Tennis Classic, John Peers improves one spot to world No.12 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

> READ: Peers wins Sydney Tennis Classic title

Matthew Ebden is at a new career-high ranking this week, rising two spots to world No.55.

While Alexei Popyrin takes biggest mover honours, jumping up 81 spots to world No.264 after matching his career-best result with a semifinal run at the Sydney Tennis Classic.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
John PeersNo.12+1
Luke SavilleNo.230
Max PurcellNo.340
Matthew EbdenNo.55+2
John-Patrick SmithNo.680
Matt ReidNo.77+9
Marc PolmansNo.1070
Alex de MinaurNo.143+1
Jordan ThompsonNo.190+3
John MillmanNo.199+2
Women's doubles

Sam Stosur remains the top-ranked Australian in the latest WTA doubles rankings, sitting at world No.15.

Six Australian women are currently inside the world's top 100, with Astra Sharma rising eight places to world No.98 after reaching the quarterfinals at the Sydney Tennis Classic.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Sam StosurNo.150
Storm SandersNo.270
Ellen PerezNo.420
Arina RodionovaNo.660
Ash BartyNo.93-10
Astra SharmaNo.98+8
Olivia TjandramuliaNo.152+2
Lizette CabreraNo.188-16
Olivia GadeckiNo.200-18
Jaimee FourlisNo.204-4

> READ: Six Aussies in action on day one at Australian Open 2022

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!