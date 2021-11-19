Sam Stosur finishes 2021 as top-ranked Australian woman in doubles

Sam Stosur has ended the 2021 season as Australia's top-ranked woman in doubles.
The enduring 37-year-old captured two titles in 2021, including the US Open, to finish the season at world No.16. It is the seventh time Stosur has concluded a season ranked inside the world's top 20 in doubles.
Storm Sanders finishes the 2021 season at a career-high world No.30, having halved her ranking in a stunning year. A Wimbledon semifinal and US Open quarterfinal appearances were highlights for the 27-year-old.
Ellen Perez has recorded her best year-end ranking too, ending the season at world No.42, while Arina Rodionova has finished inside the world's top 100 for an eighth consecutive season.
Olivia Tjandramulia ends the 2021 season at a career-high No.161, an improvement of 168 places from last year's year-end position, while Olivia Gadecki finishes her impressive debut season at a career-high of world No.178.
|Women's doublesAustralian top 20
|Player
|Age
|Year-end ranking
|Ranking points
|1
|Sam Stosur
|37
|No.16
|3541
|2
|Storm Sanders
|27
|No.30
|2590
|3
|Ellen Perez
|26
|No.42
|2060
|4
|Arina Rodionova
|31
|No.64
|1386
|5
|Ash Barty
|25
|No.102
|1006
|6
|Astra Sharma
|26
|No.107
|932
|7
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|28
|No.141
|673
|8
|Olivia Tjandramulia
|24
|No.161
|576
|9
|Olivia Gadecki
|19
|No.178
|515
|10
|Jaimee Fourlis
|22
|No.194
|476
|11
|Lizette Cabrera
|23
|No.200
|448
|12
|Maddison Inglis
|23
|No.210
|434
|13
|Abbie Myers
|27
|No.238
|375
|14
|Ivana Popovic
|21
|No.250
|355
|15
|Destanee Aiava
|21
|No.271
|331
|16
|Belinda Woolcock
|26
|No.273
|330
|17
|Seone Mendez
|22
|No.333
|261
|18
|Alison Bai
|31
|No.347
|253
|19
|Anastasia Rodionova
|39
|No.349
|252
|20
|Kaylah McPhee
|23
|No.371
|232
