Sam Stosur finishes 2021 as top-ranked Australian woman in doubles

Eleven Australians have finished the 2021 season ranked inside the world's top 200 in doubles, led by Sam Stosur at world No.16.

Friday 19 November 2021
Leigh Rogers
Australia
Samantha STOSUR (AUS) and Matt EBDEN (AUS) play against Luisa STEFANI (BRA) and Bruno SOARES (BRA) on Margaret Court Arena during Day 9 of the Australian Open at Melbourne Park on Tuesday, February 16, 2021. MANDATORY PHOTO CREDIT Tennis Australia/ MARK PETERSON

Sam Stosur has ended the 2021 season as Australia's top-ranked woman in doubles.

The enduring 37-year-old captured two titles in 2021, including the US Open, to finish the season at world No.16. It is the seventh time Stosur has concluded a season ranked inside the world's top 20 in doubles.

Storm Sanders finishes the 2021 season at a career-high world No.30, having halved her ranking in a stunning year. A Wimbledon semifinal and US Open quarterfinal appearances were highlights for the 27-year-old.

> VOTE NOW: Storm Sanders is nominated for the Billie Jean King Cup Heart Award

Ellen Perez has recorded her best year-end ranking too, ending the season at world No.42, while Arina Rodionova has finished inside the world's top 100 for an eighth consecutive season.

Olivia Tjandramulia ends the 2021 season at a career-high No.161, an improvement of 168 places from last year's year-end position, while Olivia Gadecki finishes her impressive debut season at a career-high of world No.178.

> READ: Ash Barty ends 2021 season at world No.1 in singles

Women's doublesAustralian top 20
PlayerAgeYear-end rankingRanking points
1Sam Stosur37No.163541
2Storm Sanders27No.302590
3Ellen Perez26No.422060
4Arina Rodionova31No.641386
5Ash Barty25No.1021006
6Astra Sharma26No.107932
7Ajla Tomljanovic28No.141673
8Olivia Tjandramulia24No.161576
9Olivia Gadecki19No.178515
10Jaimee Fourlis22No.194476
11Lizette Cabrera23No.200448
12Maddison Inglis23No.210434
13Abbie Myers27No.238375
14Ivana Popovic21No.250355
15Destanee Aiava21No.271331
16Belinda Woolcock26No.273330
17Seone Mendez22No.333261
18Alison Bai31No.347253
19Anastasia Rodionova39No.349252
20Kaylah McPhee23No.371232

