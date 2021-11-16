Ranking movers: Vukic leads rising Aussies

Australia's Aleksandar Vukic is at a career-high world No.170 in the latest singles rankings.

Tuesday 16 November 2021
Leigh Rogers
Australia
INDIAN WELLS, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 10: Aleksandar Vukic of Australia returns a shot to Alex de Minaur of Australia during the BNP Paribas Open at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden on October 10, 2021 in Indian Wells, California. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Men's singles

Aleksandar Vukic continues his rise, moving into the No.8 position in the Australian top 10 in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.

The 25-year-old Vukic is currently sitting at a career-high world No.170 and has built a 14-6 win-loss record since September, reaching three semifinals at ATP Challenger level.

Several more Australian players have set new career-highs this week, all boosted by strong recent performances at ITF events. Rinky Hijikata rises 10 spots to world No.367, Dane Sweeny improves 50 places to world No.494 and Li Tu jumps up 98 spots to world No.514.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Alex de MinaurNo.34-1
James DuckworthNo.49-2
Alexei PopyrinNo.61-2
John MillmanNo.74-4
Jordan ThompsonNo.770
Nick KyrgiosNo.90+2
Alex BoltNo.135+1
Aleksandar VukicNo.170+2
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.171+3
Christopher O'ConnellNo.174-13
Men's doubles

There has been little change for Australian players at the top of the ATP Tour doubles rankings.

Matthew Christopher Romios takes biggest mover of the week honours, with the 22-year-old improving 66 places to world No.667 after winning an ITF title in Greece.

Blake Ellis and Tristan Schoolkate have also been rewarded for an ITF title-winning run, claiming their second title of the season together in France. The 22-year-old Ellis improves 22 spots to world No.418, while 20-year-old Schoolkate rises 45 places to a career-high world No.502.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
John PeersNo.120
Luke SavilleNo.230
Max PurcellNo.330
Matthew EbdenNo.570
John-Patrick SmithNo.670
Matt ReidNo.84-1
Marc PolmansNo.103-1
Alex de MinaurNo.1310
Jordan ThompsonNo.1870
John MillmanNo.198-1

NOTE: The WTA Tour have not released updated rankings for women's singles and doubles this week as the WTA Finals are still in progress.

