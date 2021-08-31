Kyrgios knocked out in US Open opening round

Nick Kyrgios' US Open 2021 campaign is over.

World No.21 Roberto Bautista Agut proved too solid for the 26-year-old Australian, winning their first-round clash 6-3 6-4 6-0 in New York today.

Hitting 33 winners and making only 14 unforced errors, the 33-year-old Spaniard's relentless pressure made it difficult for Kyrgios to build any momentum in a Louis Armstrong Stadium night session match that finished after midnight local time.

The world No.86's inconsistency also hurt his chances, with Kyrgios' 37 winners counteracted by 36 unforced errors in the one-hour and 48-minute match.

It is the seventh first-round exit at a Grand Slam tournament of Kyrgios' career - but only his second in the past four years.

Earlier today, Alexei Popyrin scored a four-set win against Moldova's Radu Albot. It was an impressive performance from the 22-year-old Australian, who did not lose a service game throughout the match.

It proved a tough opening day of the tournament for the other Australians in action.

World No.43 John Millman lost to Swiss qualifier Henri Laaksonen, while Spain's Pedro Martinez saved five match points to win a five-set battle against Aussie James Duckworth.

In the women's singles competition, eighth seed and reigning Roland Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova was too strong for Australian qualifier Astra Sharma.

Aussies in action - US Open

TODAY'S RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d Radu Albot (MDA) 6-3 6-7(3) 6-3 6-3

[18] Roberto Bautista Agut (ESP) d Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 6-3 6-4 6-0

Pedro Martinez (ESP) d James Duckworth (AUS) 4-6 4-6 7-6(7) 6-2 6-2

[Q] Henri Laaksonen (SUI) d John Millman (AUS) 7-6(6) 7-6(2) 6-1

Women's singles, first round

[8] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) d [Q] Astra Sharma (AUS) 6-0 6-4

COMING UP

Men's singles, first round

[14] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Taylor Fritz (AUS)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Gianluca Mager (ITA)

[WC] Max Purcell (AUS) v [13] Jannik Sinner (ITA)

Women's singles, first round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v Vera Zvonareva (RUS)

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [WC] Katie Volynets (USA)

Sam Stosur (AUS) v [28] Anett Kontaveit (EST)

[WC] Storm Sanders (AUS) v Misaki Doi (JPN)

Men's singles, second round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [15] Grigor Dimitrov (BUL)

