Thompson, Popyrin advance at Winston-Salem

Winston-Salem, USA

Jordan Thompson and Alexei Popyrin have advanced to the second round at an ATP 250 tournament in Winston-Salem.

Thompson scored a 6-1 1-6 6-3 victory against Argentina's Guido Pella in the opening round today. The world No.59 hit 11 aces in the two-hour and seven-minute battle.

Eighth-seeded Australian John Millman, who had an opening-round bye, was meant to be his second-round opponent. However, the 32-year-old has withdrawn from the tournament with a foot injury and will be replaced by fellow Aussie Max Purcell.

Popyrin continues to build some impressive momentum, scoring his third win in as many days. The 22-year-old Australian qualifier defeated American Steve Johnson 7-5 6-4 in their opening-round clash.

He plays No.15 seed Carlos Alcaraz of Spain next.





In men's doubles action, Australian combination Luke Saville and John-Patrick Smith eliminated fourth seeds Simone Bolelli of Italy and Maximo Gonzalez of Argentina.

Saville and Smith, who will also team up at next week's US Open, advanced to the quarterfinals with a 6-3 6-4 win.

Aussies in action - Winston-Salem

TODAY'S RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Guido Pella (ARG) 6-1 1-6 6-3

[Q] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d Steve Johnson (USA) 7-5 6-4

Men's doubles, first round

Luke Saville (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) d [4] Simone Bolelli (ITA)/Maximo Gonzalez (ARG) 6-3 6-4

COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [LL] Max Purcell (AUS)

[Q] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [15] Carlos Alcaraz (ESP)



Men's doubles, quarterfinals

Luke Saville (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v TBC

Cleveland, USA

Anastasia Rodionova has lost in the opening round in her comeback tournament from maternity leave.

The 39-year-old Australian and Kazakhstan's Galina Voskoboeva were beaten by top-seeded Japanese duo Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara in straight sets in doubles action in Cleveland today.

It was Rodionova's first tour-level match since Australian Open 2019.

Storm Sanders was also meant to play in the WTA 250 tournament, but withdrew ahead of her first-round singles clash with Czech lucky loser Linda Fruhvirtova.

Aussies in action - Cleveland

TODAY'S RESULTS

Women's doubles, first round

[1] Shuko Aoyama (JPN)/Ena Shibahara (JPN) d Anastasia Rodionova (AUS)/Galina Voskoboeva (KAZ) 6-4 6-3