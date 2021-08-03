Saville into doubles quarterfinals in Washington

Luke Saville and British partner Cameron Norrie have advanced to the doubles quarterfinals at an ATP 500 tournament in Washington.

Tuesday 03 August 2021
Leigh Rogers
Washington, USA
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 02: Luke Saville plays a backhand playing with partner Max Purcell (Not pictured) of Australia during their mens first round match against Albano Olivetti and Gregoire Barrere of France during day four of the 2021 French Open at Roland Garros on June 02, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)
Washington, USA

Luke Saville has made a winning start at an ATP 500 tournament in Washington this week.

The 27-year-old Australian is partnering Brit Cameron Norrie in the doubles event. They scored a 6-4 6-4 victory against Belgian combination Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen in the opening round.

Tomorrow's schedule features four Australians in action, with Nick Kyrgios, James Duckworth, Alexei Popyrin and Jordan Thompson all beginning their singles campaigns.

Alex de Minaur and John Millman both receive a first-round singles bye.

Aussies in action - Washington

RESULTS
Men's doubles, first round
Luke Saville (AUS)/Cameron Norrie (GBR) d Sander Gille (BEL)/Joran Vliegen (BEL) 6-4 6-4

COMING UP
Men's singles, first round
James Duckworth (AUS) v Tennys Sandgren (USA)
Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Mackenzie McDonald (USA)
Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [WC] Brandon Nakashima (USA)
Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [Q] Elias Ymer (SWE)

Men's singles, second round
[3] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v TBC
[11] John Millman (AUS) v TBC

Men's doubles, first round
[1] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v Alex de Minaur (AUS)/John Millman (AUS)
[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS)/Frances Tiafoe (USA) v [3] Rohan Bopanna (IND)/Ivan Dodig (CRO)
Max Purcell (AUS)/Fabrice Martin (FRA) v [2] Neal Skupski (GBR)/Michael Venus (NZL)

Men's doubles, quarterfinals
Luke Saville (AUS)/Cameron Norrie (GBR) v TBC