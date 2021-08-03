Saville into doubles quarterfinals in Washington

Washington, USA

Luke Saville has made a winning start at an ATP 500 tournament in Washington this week.

The 27-year-old Australian is partnering Brit Cameron Norrie in the doubles event. They scored a 6-4 6-4 victory against Belgian combination Sander Gille and Joran Vliegen in the opening round.

Tomorrow's schedule features four Australians in action, with Nick Kyrgios, James Duckworth, Alexei Popyrin and Jordan Thompson all beginning their singles campaigns.

Alex de Minaur and John Millman both receive a first-round singles bye.

Aussies in action - Washington

RESULTS

Men's doubles, first round

Luke Saville (AUS)/Cameron Norrie (GBR) d Sander Gille (BEL)/Joran Vliegen (BEL) 6-4 6-4

COMING UP

Men's singles, first round

James Duckworth (AUS) v Tennys Sandgren (USA)

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Mackenzie McDonald (USA)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [WC] Brandon Nakashima (USA)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [Q] Elias Ymer (SWE)

Men's singles, second round

[3] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v TBC

[11] John Millman (AUS) v TBC

Men's doubles, first round

[1] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v Alex de Minaur (AUS)/John Millman (AUS)

[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS)/Frances Tiafoe (USA) v [3] Rohan Bopanna (IND)/Ivan Dodig (CRO)

Max Purcell (AUS)/Fabrice Martin (FRA) v [2] Neal Skupski (GBR)/Michael Venus (NZL)

Men's doubles, quarterfinals

Luke Saville (AUS)/Cameron Norrie (GBR) v TBC