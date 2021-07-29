Thompson into third consecutive ATP quarterfinal

For the third time in as many weeks, Australian Jordan Thompson has advanced to the singles quarterfinals at an ATP Tour tournament.

Thursday 29 July 2021
Leigh Rogers
Atlanta, USA
ATLANTA, GA - JULY 26: Jordan Thompson of Australia returns a shot during a match against Lloyd Harris of South Africa at the Truist Atlanta Open at Atlantic Station on July 26, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Casey Sykes/Getty Images)
Jordan Thompson has advanced to his fifth ATP quarterfinal of the season - and fourth since mid-June.

The 27-year-old is continuing his incredible run of form at an ATP 250 tournament in Atlanta, scoring a 7-6(6) 6-4 victory against German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk in second-round action today.

The world No.63 served 18 aces in the one-hour and 47-minute battle and lost only 15 points in total on his service games.

World No.130 Gojowczyk put up a fight, however, with Thompson needing to save two set points in the opening-set tiebreak.

Thompson, who has now won 14 of his past 20 matches, plays American Brandon Nakashima in the quarterfinals. It is a rematch of last week's quarterfinal in Los Cabos, won by Nakashima in a third-set tiebreak.

In doubles action today, Australian combination Alexei Popyrin and Matt Reid saved three match points to overcome Sweden's Andre Goransson and Denmark's Frederik Nielsen 7-6(4) 2-6 [11-9].

Fourth-seeded duo Matt Ebden and John-Patrick Smith progressed to the quarterfinals as well with a 6-2 7-6(1) victory against American Taylor Fritz and Brit Cameron Norrie.

In total, six Australian players have advanced to the Atlanta doubles quarterfinals.

Aussies in action - Atlanta

TODAY'S RESULTS
Men's singles, second round
Jordan Thompson (AUS) d [Q] Peter Gojowczyk (GER) 7-6(6) 6-4

Men's doubles, first round
[4] Matt Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) d Taylor Fritz (USA)/Cameron Norrie (GBR) 6-2 7-6(1)
Alexei Popyrin (AUS)/Matt Reid (AUS) d Andre Goransson (SWE)/Frederik Nielsen (DEN) 7-6(4) 2-6 [11-9]

COMING UP
Men's singles, second round
Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [3] Cameron Norrie (GBR)
[Q] Chris O'Connell (AUS) v [2] Jannik Sinner (ITA)

Men's singles, quarterfinals
Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Brandon Nakashima (USA)

Men's doubles, quarterfinals
[4] Matt Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v Marcelo Arevalo (ESA)/Muguel Angel Reyes-Varela (MEX)
[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS)/Jack Sock (USA) v Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Steve Johnson (USA)
Alexei Popyrin (AUS)/Matt Reid (AUS) v [1] Luke Bambridge (GBR)/Ken Skupski (GBR)