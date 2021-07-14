Storm Sanders scores another top-100 victory

Australia's Storm Sanders has continued her impressive form to reach the second round in singles at a WTA 250 tournament in Prague.

Wednesday 14 July 2021
Leigh Rogers
Prague, Czech Republic
Storm Sanders has scored her fourth top-100 singles win of the season - and first since February - to advance to the second round of a WTA 250 hard-court tournament in Prague.

The 26-year-old Australian, who is currently at a career-high ranking of No.141, defeated fourth seed and local hope Marie Bouzkova in three sets.

Sanders battled for two hours and 17 minutes to record a 3-6 6-4 6-2 victory against the world No.57. It sets up a second-round meeting with world No.117 Nuria Parrizas Diaz of Spain.

Aussies in action - Prague

RESULTS
Women's singles, first round
Storm Sanders (AUS) d [4] Marie Bouzkova (CZE) 3-6 6-4 6-2

Women's doubles, first round
[1] Viktoria Kuzmova (SVK)/Nina Stojanovic (SRB) d Lizette Cabrera (AUS)/Maddison Inglis (AUS) 6-4 6-2

COMING UP
Women's singles, second round
Storm Sanders (AUS) v Nuria Parrizas Diaz (ESP)

Women's doubles, first round
[2] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Asia Muhammad (USA) v Sam Stosur (AUS)/Jodie Burrage (GBR)

Lausanne, Switzerland

Rain prevented Astra Sharma from playing her scheduled first-round match at a WTA 250 clay-court tournament in Lausanne overnight.

Sharma's clash with Czech Kristyna Pliskova, a rematch of their recent Wimbledon opening-round meeting, has been rescheduled for this evening.

Aussies in action - Lausanne

RESULTS
Women's singles, first round
[Q] Astra Sharma (AUS) v Kristyna Pliskova (CZE)

COMING UP
Women's doubles, first round
Astra Sharma (AUS)/Francesca Di Lorenzo (USA) v Alexandra Panova (RUS)/Julia Wachaczyk (GER)

Newport, USA

Former world No.8 Jack Sock has ended the winning run of Australian qualifier Alex Bolt at the Hall of Fame Open in Newport. Sock, a wildcard presently ranked No.231, overcame in-form Bolt 3-6 6-4 6-3 in their first-round clash.

It leaves Jordan Thompson as the last remaining Aussie in the singles draw at the ATP 250 grass-court tournament.

Aussies in action - Newport

RESULTS
Men's singles, first round
[WC] Jack Sock (USA) d [Q] Alex Bolt (AUS) 3-6 6-4 6-3

COMING UP
Men's singles, second round
[7] Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Yuichi Sugita (JPN)

Men's doubles, first round
[3] John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN) v Nathaniel Lammons (USA)/Jackson Withrow (USA)
Jordan Thompson (AUS)/Joao Sousa (POR) v Sadio Doumia (FRA)/Fabien Reboul (FRA)

Bastad, Sweden

After receiving an opening-round bye, John Millman begins his campaign at an ATP 250 clay-court tournament in Bastad against French qualifier Arthur Rinderknech.

It is the fourth-seeded Millman's first career meeting against the No.105-ranked Rinderknech.

Aussies in action - Bastad

COMING UP
Men's singles, second round
[4] John Millman (AUS) v [Q] Arthur Rinderknech (FRA)