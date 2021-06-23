Aussie men thriving at Eastbourne

There are 16 men remaining in the singles draw at this week's ATP 250 tournament in Eastbourne - and four of them are Australians.

Alexei Popyrin recorded his first win of the grass-court season, serving 14 aces in a 4-6 6-4 6-1 victory against Slovak Norbert Gombos.

John Millman joined Popyrin in the second round after posting a 6-3 6-2 win against British wildcard Jay Clarke.

In an all-Australian battle between James Duckworth and Max Purcell, it was the latter who emerged victorious. Purcell, a lucky loser in the draw, recorded a 6-2 3-6 7-6(5) victory in their first-round showdown.

It is the 23-year-old Purcell's third career top-100 win and his second singles main draw victory at tour-level. Top seed Gael Monfils now awaits in the second round.

Alex de Minaur, who had an opening-round bye, begins his campaign against British wildcard Liam Broady.

In women's singles action, Sam Stosur lost to Swiss qualifier Viktorija Golubic. Stosur now turns her attention to doubles, where she is partnering American Coco Vandeweghe.

Aussies in action - Eastbourne

RESULTS

Men's singles, first round

John Millman (AUS) d [WC] Jay Clarke (GBR) 6-3 6-2

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) d [LL] Norbert Gombos (SVK) 4-6 6-4 6-1

[LL] Max Purcell (AUS) d [Q] James Duckworth (AUS) 6-2 3-6 7-6(5)



Women's singles, first round

[Q] Viktorija Golubic (SUI) d [WC] Sam Stosur (AUS) 6-2 6-3

COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

[2] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [WC] Liam Broady (GBR)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [Q] Ilya Ivashka (BLR)

John Millman (AUS) v [3] Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)

[LL] Max Purcell (AUS) v [1] Gael Monfils (FRA)

Men's doubles, first round

Max Purcell (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) v [WC] Lloyd Glasspool (GBR)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN)

John Peers (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v Alexander Bublik (KAZ)/Nicholas Monroe (USA)

Women's doubles, first round

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Coco Vandeweghe (USA) v Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)/Makoto Ninomiya (JPN)

MALLORCA, SPAIN

Australian Jordan Thompson is through to the second round at an ATP 250 tournament in Mallorca this week.

The world No.76, who is aiming to advance to his first tour-level quarterfinal since February, faces Slovak qualifier Lukas Klein this evening. It is Thompson's first career meeting against the world No.256, who upset eighth seed Dusan Lajovic in the first round.

Aussies in action - Mallorca

COMING UP

Men's singles, second round

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [Q] Lukas Klein (SVK)

> READ: 12 Aussies in action on day three of Wimbledon qualifying