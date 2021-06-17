Social round-up: Aussies enjoying grass-court season

The grass-court season is well and truly underway - and our Aussie players are loving it!

We begin this week's social round-up with Priscilla Hon, whose spirits are high after scoring her first tour-level win in more than a year on Berlin grass:

Thanasi Kokkinakis got caught on court in Nottingham - and couldn't help but smile:

Matt Reid started his grass-court season with a title win, claiming his third ATP Challenger doubles crown of the season in Nottingham:

After collecting a runners-up trophy in doubles in Nottingham, Storm Sanders is counting down the days until Wimbledon begins:

Alex de Minaur is already in London, where his focus is on this week's ATP 500 tournament at Queen's Club:

John Millman celebrated his 32nd birthday this week on court in London - and memorably saved match points in his first-round win:

In good signs, Ash Barty is training in London as she continues her recovery from a hip injury:





In other news, Daria Gavrilova has discovered former world No.1 Steffi Graf is her doppelganger:

I guess we look alike 🙂 now I just need to play like Steffi pic.twitter.com/wdOxutJ3dD — Daria Saville (@Daria_gav) June 14, 2021





Nick Kyrgios is serving up inspiration:

You can’t talk life goals around people who don’t have the same hunger as you, it’ll just sound like you are bragging pic.twitter.com/o8xpQiSqKz — Nicholas Kyrgios (@NickKyrgios) June 15, 2021





And ICYMI, former pro Louise Pleming has been the talk of social media this week after her charity RALLY4EVER featured on Australian Story:





