Ranking movers: Ash Barty holds onto world No.1 position

Ash Barty remains at world No.1, while fellow Aussie Storm Sanders sets new career-highs in both singles and doubles in the latest rankings.

Monday 14 June 2021
Leigh Rogers
PARIS, FRANCE - JUNE 03: Ashleigh Barty of Australia serves during her women's second round match against Magda Linette of Poland during day five of the 2021 French Open at Roland Garros on June 03, 2021 in Paris, France. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)
Women's singles

A hip injury derailed Ash Barty's Roland Garros campaign, forcing the world No.1 to retire during her second-round match in Paris. But the good news for the 25-year-old Australian is that this result has not impacted her ranking, with Barty spending her 80th non-consecutive week atop of the WTA Tour singles rankings.

Storm Sanders is at a new career-high this week, rising 13 places to world No.148 after qualifying at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time, while Ellen Perez jumps 14 spots after reaching the final qualifying round at Roland Garros.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Ash BartyNo.10
Ajla TomljanovicNo.72+4
Astra SharmaNo.125-1
Maddison InglisNo.139-4
Sam StosurNo.145-12
Lizette CabreraNo.146+5
Storm SandersNo.148+13
Arina RodionovaNo.168+1
Priscilla HonNo.176-14
Ellen PerezNo.229+14
Men's singles

After second-round appearances at Roland Garros and Stuttgart, James Duckworth is the biggest mover in the latest ATP Tour men's singles rankings.

The 29-year-old, who recorded his first main draw win in Paris then recorded a career-best top-50 win on grass last week, improves nine places to world No.92.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Alex de MinaurNo.220
John MillmanNo.430
Nick KyrgiosNo.580
Alexei PopyrinNo.67-4
Jordan ThompsonNo.81-17
James DuckworthNo.92+9
Christopher O'ConnellNo.131-2
Marc PolmansNo.152-3
Thanasi KokkinakisNo.179+1
Alex BoltNo.1950
Women's doubles

Storm Sanders' remarkable season continues to deliver new highs, with the Australian setting a new career-high of No.61 in the latest WTA doubles rankings.

The 26-year-old scored a first Roland Garros win, then continued this momentum with a finals run at a WTA 250 grass-court tournament in Nottingham.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
Ash BartyNo.270
Ellen PerezNo.50-1
Storm SandersNo.61+1
Arina RodionovaNo.79-6
Sam StosurNo.86-22
Ajla TomljanovicNo.115-5
Monique AdamczakNo.121+1
Astra SharmaNo.128-2
Alison BaiNo.179+1
Lizette CabreraNo.188-9
Men's doubles

John Peers remains Australia's top-ranked man at world No.25 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

Luke Saville is at a new career-high this week, improving two places to world No.33 after reaching the third round at Roland Garros, while Matt Reid rises six spots to world No.94 after winning his third ATP Challenger title of the season.

AUSSIE TOP 10
PlayerRankMove
John PeersNo.250
Luke SavilleNo.33+2
Max PurcellNo.44+2
Alex de MinaurNo.69-5
Matthew EbdenNo.70+2
John-Patrick SmithNo.72-1
Matt ReidNo.94+6
Marc PolmansNo.111+6
James DuckworthNo.225-6
Scott PuodziunasNo.236-12

