De Minaur out of Stuttgart

STUTTGART, GERMANY

Alex de Minaur got within one point of earning a place in the semifinals at an ATP 250 tournament in Stuttgart.

The 22-year-old Australian held a match point late in the third set of his quarterfinal clash with Austrian wildcard Jurij Rodionov, but was unable to convert.

The No.142-ranked Rodionov eventually served out a 3-6 6-3 7-6(4) victory in two hours and 13 minutes to reach his first tour-level semifinal.

De Minaur now turns his attention to next week's ATP 500 tournament at Queen's Club in London, where he'll continue his grass-court preparations ahead of Wimbledon.

Aussies in action - Stuttgart

RESULTS

Men's singles, quarterfinals

[WC] Jurij Rodionov (AUT) d [4] Alex de Minaur (AUS) 3-6 6-3 7-6(4)

NOTTINGHAM, UK

An Australian will win the doubles title at the ATP Challenger event in Nottingham this week.

Second-seeded combination Matt Ebden and John-Patrick Smith scored a hard-fought 5-7 6-4 [14-12] victory against fourth-seeded Americans Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow in the semifinals. The Aussies saved three match points in the 95-minute battle.

They will play Australia's Matt Reid and Brit Ken Skupski for the title, who earned their final spot with a 7-5 6-3 win against France's Antoine Hoang and India's Ramkumar Ramanathan.

Ebden and Smith are trying to win their first title of the season, while Reid is looking to claim his third ATP Challenger doubles title for the year.

Aussies in action - Nottingham

RESULTS

Men's doubles, semifinals

[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) d [4] Nathaniel Lammons (USA)/Jackson Withrow (USA) 5-7 6-4 [14-12]

Matt Reid (AUS)/Ken Skupski (GBR) d Antoine Hoang (FRA)/Ramkumar Ramanathan (IND) 7-5 6-3

COMING UP

Women's doubles, semifinals

[2] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) v Ankita Raina (IND)/Julia Wachaczyk (GER)



Men's doubles, final

[2] Matt Ebden (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v Matt Reid (AUS)/Ken Skupski (GBR)



BIOT, FRANCE

Australian duo Dylan Alcott and Heath Davidson have advanced to the quad wheelchair doubles final at the French Riviera Open.

The top seeds scored a 6-3 6-2 win against Brits Andy Lapthorne and Antony Cotterill. They now face Dutch pair Sam Schroder and Niels Vink for the title.

Alcott will also face Schroder in the singles semifinals at the ITF clay-court tournament, a rematch of their recent Roland Garros final.

Aussies in action - Biot

RESULTS

Quad wheelchair doubles, semifinals

[1] Dylan Alcott (AUS)/Heath Davidson (AUS) d Andy Lapthorne (GBR)/Antony Cotterill (GBR) 6-3 6-2



COMING UP

Quad wheelchair singles, semifinals

[1] Dylan Alcott (AUS) v [3] Sam Schroder (NED)

Quad wheelchair doubles, final

[1] Dylan Alcott (AUS)/Heath Davidson (AUS) v [2] Sam Schroder (NED)/Niels Vink (NED)

MADRID, SPAIN

Aussie duo Destanee Aiava and Olivia Gadecki have won the doubles title at an ITF $25K tournament in Madrid.

The 21-year-old Aiava and 19-year-old Gadecki did not lose a set for the tournament and secured the title with a 6-3 6-3 win against Japan's Mana Ayukawa and South Korea's Na-Lae Han in the final.

It is Aiava's third career ITF doubles title - and the first she has won overseas. It is also a third ITF doubles title for Gadecki, who has won all of these titles so far this season.

Gadecki is also enjoying an impressive week in singles, where she is through to the semifinals.

Aussies in action - Madrid

RESULTS

Women's singles, quarterfinals

Olivia Gadecki (AUS) d [5] Na-Lae Han (KOR) 6-2 6-2



Women's doubles, final

[4] Destanee Aiava (AUS)/Olivia Gadecki (AUS) d [3] Mana Ayukawa (JPN)/Na-Lae Han (KOR) 6-3 6-3

COMING UP

Women's singles, semifinals

Olivia Gadecki (AUS) v Anastasia Kulikova (FIN)