Ash Barty serves up Italian Open second-round win

Ash Barty has matched her career-best result at the Italian Open by advancing to the third round.

The world No.1 scored a straight-sets win against Kazahkstan's Yaroslava Shvedova, recovering from a slow start to record victory in 78 minutes.

"Room to improve without a doubt, but overall I'm happy to get through and get another opportunity tomorrow to work on a few things," Barty said after posting a 6-4 6-1 win.

"I feel like I'm really getting myself into the tournament here in Rome. I think it's such a beautiful, iconic event and I'm really excited now that I get another opportunity tomorrow."

In-form Russian Veronika Kudermetova is Barty's next opponent. The 24-year-old has been quickly climbing the rankings this season, rising to a career-high No.28 this week. This will be their first career meeting.

Former Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko proved too strong for Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic, scoring a 6-2 7-6(3) victory in their second-round encounter.

John Millman's tournament is also over, beaten by world No.9 and local hope Matteo Berrettini in straight sets.

It was a tough day too for Aussies in doubles action. Ellen Perez and Chinese partner Zheng Saisai were beaten in the second round, while Alex de Minaur and German Jan-Lennard Struff lost to the reigning Australian Open champions.

Aussie combination Max Purcell and Luke Saville couldn't capitalise on a 6-3 match tiebreak lead, losing the final seven points of the match in their showdown with Brits Andy Murray and Liam Broady.

Aussies in action - Rome

RESULTS

Women's singles, second round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) d Yaroslava Shvedova (KAZ) 6-4 6-1

Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) d [Q] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-2 7-6(3)

Men's singles, second round

[9] Matteo Berrettini (ITA) d John Millman (AUS) 6-4 6-2

Women's doubles, second round

[WC] Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU)/Sara Errani (ITA) d Ellen Perez (AUS)/Zheng Saisai (CHN) 6-3 3-6 [10-7]

Men's doubles, first round

(Alt) Liam Broady (GBR)/Andy Murray (GBR) d Max Purcell (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) 5-7 7-6(5) [10-6]

[3] Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Filip Polasek (SVK) d Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 7-6(5) 5-7 [10-7]

COMING UP

Women's singles, third round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v Veronika Kudermetova (RUS)

Men's doubles, second round

John Peers (AUS)/Michael Venus (NZL) v [3] Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Filip Polasek (SVK)