Ash Barty serves up Italian Open second-round win

Australia's Ash Barty is through to the third round at a WTA 1000 tournament in Rome.

Thursday 13 May 2021
Leigh Rogers
Rome, Italy
Australia's Ashleigh Barty serves to Kazakhstan's Yaroslava Shvedova during their match of the Women's Italian Open at Foro Italico on May 12, 2021 in Rome. (Photo by Filippo MONTEFORTE / AFP) (Photo by FILIPPO MONTEFORTE/AFP via Getty Images)

Ash Barty has matched her career-best result at the Italian Open by advancing to the third round.

The world No.1 scored a straight-sets win against Kazahkstan's Yaroslava Shvedova, recovering from a slow start to record victory in 78 minutes.

"Room to improve without a doubt, but overall I'm happy to get through and get another opportunity tomorrow to work on a few things," Barty said after posting a 6-4 6-1 win.

"I feel like I'm really getting myself into the tournament here in Rome. I think it's such a beautiful, iconic event and I'm really excited now that I get another opportunity tomorrow."


In-form Russian Veronika Kudermetova is Barty's next opponent. The 24-year-old has been quickly climbing the rankings this season, rising to a career-high No.28 this week. This will be their first career meeting.

Former Roland Garros champion Jelena Ostapenko proved too strong for Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic, scoring a 6-2 7-6(3) victory in their second-round encounter.

John Millman's tournament is also over, beaten by world No.9 and local hope Matteo Berrettini in straight sets.

It was a tough day too for Aussies in doubles action. Ellen Perez and Chinese partner Zheng Saisai were beaten in the second round, while Alex de Minaur and German Jan-Lennard Struff lost to the reigning Australian Open champions.

Aussie combination Max Purcell and Luke Saville couldn't capitalise on a 6-3 match tiebreak lead, losing the final seven points of the match in their showdown with Brits Andy Murray and Liam Broady.

Aussies in action - Rome

RESULTS
Women's singles, second round
[1] Ash Barty (AUS) d Yaroslava Shvedova (KAZ) 6-4 6-1
Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) d [Q] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-2 7-6(3)

Men's singles, second round
[9] Matteo Berrettini (ITA) d John Millman (AUS) 6-4 6-2

Women's doubles, second round
[WC] Irina-Camelia Begu (ROU)/Sara Errani (ITA) d Ellen Perez (AUS)/Zheng Saisai (CHN) 6-3 3-6 [10-7]

Men's doubles, first round
(Alt) Liam Broady (GBR)/Andy Murray (GBR) d Max Purcell (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS) 5-7 7-6(5) [10-6]
[3] Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Filip Polasek (SVK) d Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 7-6(5) 5-7 [10-7]

COMING UP
Women's singles, third round
[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v Veronika Kudermetova (RUS)

Men's doubles, second round
John Peers (AUS)/Michael Venus (NZL) v [3] Ivan Dodig (CRO)/Filip Polasek (SVK)